https://sputniknews.com/20230119/biden-to-signal-reelection-plans-in-coming-weeks-reports-claim-1106478398.html

Biden to Signal Reelection Plans in Coming Weeks, Reports Claim

Biden to Signal Reelection Plans in Coming Weeks, Reports Claim

US President Joe Biden will indicate his plans to run for reelection in the next few weeks, US newspaper reported citing sources familiar with preparations for the 2024 campaign bid.

2023-01-19T06:17+0000

2023-01-19T06:17+0000

2023-01-19T06:17+0000

americas

biden classified files

joe biden

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106303748_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f4be3046a56b6b7e8fbb9f60555c3475.jpg

The 80-year-old is expected to signal his intention to run in the state-of-the-union address to the nation on February 7 and make a more formal declaration closer to the spring. This is despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the find of classified documents at Biden's private office in Washington, DC. The scandal has dominated White House briefings in January, stirring uncertainty among his Democrats, the media has learned. A Democratic strategist who spoke to newspaper on condition of anonymity said the issue was overtaking the campaign. It has allowed Republicans to draw parallels between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who has his own secret papers scandal to deal with.

https://sputniknews.com/20230119/majority-of-americans-believe-biden-mishandled-classified-documents---poll-1106476773.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden reelection plans, biden classified documents, democrats, republicans, american political leadership