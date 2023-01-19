https://sputniknews.com/20230119/biden-to-signal-reelection-plans-in-coming-weeks-reports-claim-1106478398.html
Biden to Signal Reelection Plans in Coming Weeks, Reports Claim
US President Joe Biden will indicate his plans to run for reelection in the next few weeks, US newspaper reported citing sources familiar with preparations for the 2024 campaign bid.
2023-01-19T06:17+0000
The 80-year-old is expected to signal his intention to run in the state-of-the-union address to the nation on February 7 and make a more formal declaration closer to the spring. This is despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the find of classified documents at Biden's private office in Washington, DC. The scandal has dominated White House briefings in January, stirring uncertainty among his Democrats, the media has learned. A Democratic strategist who spoke to newspaper on condition of anonymity said the issue was overtaking the campaign. It has allowed Republicans to draw parallels between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who has his own secret papers scandal to deal with.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will indicate his plans to run for reelection in the next few weeks, US newspaper reported citing sources familiar with preparations for the 2024 campaign bid.
"It's still very much in the works and nothing has changed," a source stated.
The 80-year-old is expected to signal his intention to run in the state-of-the-union address to the nation on February 7 and make a more formal declaration closer to the spring.
This is despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the find of classified documents
at Biden's private office in Washington, DC. The scandal has dominated White House briefings in January, stirring uncertainty among his Democrats, the media has learned.
A Democratic strategist who spoke to newspaper on condition of anonymity said the issue was overtaking the campaign. It has allowed Republicans to draw parallels between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who has his own secret papers scandal to deal with.