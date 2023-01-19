https://sputniknews.com/20230119/alec-baldwin-reportedly-charged-with-involuntary-manslaughter-over-fatal-rust-shooting-1106499699.html
Alec Baldwin to be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over Fatal Rust Shooting
Alec Baldwin to be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over Fatal Rust Shooting
Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
2023-01-19T16:04+0000
2023-01-19T16:04+0000
2023-01-19T16:37+0000
americas
us
alec baldwin
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090140050_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_000bfca8420afa6a27e390af146e5a2d.jpg
Alec Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, New Mexico prosecutors on Thursday announced.Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who worked as armorer on the set of the Western movie, faces similar charges. The prosecutors stated that they would file the criminal charges before the end of the month. Rust Assistant Director Dave Halls, for his part, has signed a plea deal for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Halls was the one who handed the gun to Baldwin. He had previously told police that he should have checked all of the rounds inside the barrel after receiving the gun from Gutierrez-Reed.Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed face a maximum of 18 months in prison if found guilty.In October 2021, the 64-year-old actor fired a prop gun which discharged a live round and injured director Joel Souza and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins.He has continuously insisted that he did not pull the trigger, and that the gun went off accidentally, but a forensic analysis of the prop gun by the FBI concluded he did. During interviews with police, the actor said he believed that the weapon he had been handed was an unloaded "cold gun". He said that "someone else" was responsible for the fatal shooting.Likewise, Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of ammo and weapons on set, has repeatedly denied responsibility for the shooting.
https://sputniknews.com/20221005/alec-baldwin-reaches-settlement-with-widower-of-halyna-hutchins-1101551434.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090140050_144:0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b5afadfe919c00d5b9c37ab6769cae9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rust shooting, alec baldwin, alec baldwin shooting, halyna hutchins death, involuntary manslaughter, alec baldwin involuntary manslaughter, alec baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter
rust shooting, alec baldwin, alec baldwin shooting, halyna hutchins death, involuntary manslaughter, alec baldwin involuntary manslaughter, alec baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter
Alec Baldwin to be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over Fatal Rust Shooting
16:04 GMT 19.01.2023 (Updated: 16:37 GMT 19.01.2023)
The actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie, Rust, in October 2021. While he has insisted that he did not pull the trigger, the FBI concluded that the weapon could not have been fired without Baldwin squeezing the trigger.
Alec Baldwin
will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, New Mexico prosecutors on Thursday announced.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who worked as armorer on the set of the Western movie, faces similar charges. The prosecutors stated that they would file the criminal charges before the end of the month.
Rust Assistant Director Dave Halls, for his part, has signed a plea deal for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Halls was the one who handed the gun to Baldwin. He had previously told police that he should have checked all of the rounds inside the barrel after receiving the gun from Gutierrez-Reed.
Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed face a maximum of 18 months in prison if found guilty.
5 October 2022, 21:34 GMT
In October 2021, the 64-year-old actor fired a prop gun which discharged a live round and injured director Joel Souza and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins.
He has continuously insisted that he did not pull the trigger, and that the gun went off accidentally, but a forensic analysis of the prop gun by the FBI concluded he did. During interviews with police, the actor said he believed that the weapon he had been handed was an unloaded "cold gun". He said that "someone else" was responsible for the fatal shooting.
Likewise, Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of ammo and weapons on set,
has repeatedly denied responsibility for the shooting.