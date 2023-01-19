https://sputniknews.com/20230119/2500-a-night-prostitutes-flock-to-davos-to-entertain-world-economic-forum-guests-1106488266.html
$2,500-a-Night Prostitutes Flock to Davos to 'Entertain' World Economic Forum Guests
$2,500-a-Night Prostitutes Flock to Davos to 'Entertain' World Economic Forum Guests
The annual World Economic Forum gathering in Davos is renowned as an exclusive club for the rich and powerful — but sex industry insiders have revealed the seedier side of what goes on behind luxury hotel doors.
$2,500-a-Night Prostitutes Flock to Davos to 'Entertain' World Economic Forum Guests
The annual World Economic Forum gathering in Davos is renowned as an exclusive club for the rich and powerful — but sex industry insiders have revealed the seedier side of what goes on behind luxury hotel doors.
More than a hundred prostitutes have travelled to Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The call-girls are charging up to $2,500 a night to guests at the annual gathering of the rich and powerful
at the exclusive Alpine resort.
One prostitute who used the name 'Liana' told a German national newspaper that she often services a US member of the exclusive club of financial and political elites. She said her client would pay $750 per hour with her or $2,500 for the night.
Liana said she dresses in smart business clothes when in Davos
to blend in with the crowd of big-shots, staff and journalists.
The manageress of an escort agency in the Swiss town of Aargau, around 100 miles (160km) from Davos, said she had made 11 bookings and had 25 other calls from the event before it was fully underway.
“Some also book escorts for themselves and their employees to party in the hotel suite,” she said.
German prostitute
Salome Balthus tweeted about her experience of selling her body for top rates in Davos.
“Date in Switzerland during #WWF means looking at the gun muzzles of security guards in the hotel corridor at 2 a.m. — and then sharing the giveaway chocolates from the restaurant with them and gossiping about the rich… #Davos #WEF,” Balthus wrote.
The Teutonic tart was careful to keep the identity of her rich clients secret, saying: “Believe me, you don’t want to get into litigation with them.”
Balthus said it was only the business representatives at Davos who used her services, not politicians who “have neither the time nor the desire.”
“You have to choose between a ‘drug’: sex or political power,” she explained. “The latter is stronger, it doesn’t leave room for other interests and eats up people completely.”