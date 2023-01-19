https://sputniknews.com/20230119/2500-a-night-prostitutes-flock-to-davos-to-entertain-world-economic-forum-guests-1106488266.html

$2,500-a-Night Prostitutes Flock to Davos to 'Entertain' World Economic Forum Guests

$2,500-a-Night Prostitutes Flock to Davos to 'Entertain' World Economic Forum Guests

The annual World Economic Forum gathering in Davos is renowned as an exclusive club for the rich and powerful — but sex industry insiders have revealed the seedier side of what goes on behind luxury hotel doors.

2023-01-19T14:24+0000

2023-01-19T14:24+0000

2023-01-19T14:24+0000

world

world economic forum (wef)

davos

switzerland

2023 world economic forum in davos

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105525/65/1055256577_0:80:1280:800_1920x0_80_0_0_df6fb91fa901a19a589c8f5847020faf.jpg

More than a hundred prostitutes have travelled to Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF).The call-girls are charging up to $2,500 a night to guests at the annual gathering of the rich and powerful at the exclusive Alpine resort. One prostitute who used the name 'Liana' told a German national newspaper that she often services a US member of the exclusive club of financial and political elites. She said her client would pay $750 per hour with her or $2,500 for the night.Liana said she dresses in smart business clothes when in Davos to blend in with the crowd of big-shots, staff and journalists.The manageress of an escort agency in the Swiss town of Aargau, around 100 miles (160km) from Davos, said she had made 11 bookings and had 25 other calls from the event before it was fully underway. German prostitute Salome Balthus tweeted about her experience of selling her body for top rates in Davos.The Teutonic tart was careful to keep the identity of her rich clients secret, saying: “Believe me, you don’t want to get into litigation with them.”Balthus said it was only the business representatives at Davos who used her services, not politicians who “have neither the time nor the desire.”

https://sputniknews.com/20230119/musk-twitter-poll-finds-millions-oppose-world-rule-from-davos-by-wef-1106482313.html

davos

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

world economic forum, wef, davos, switzerland, prostitution, prostitutes, sex, escorts, prostitutes at wef