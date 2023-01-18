International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/zeus-ex-machina-scientists-use-lasers-to-guide-bolts-of-lightning-1106444236.html
Zeus Ex Machina: Scientists Use Lasers to Guide Bolts of Lightning
Zeus Ex Machina: Scientists Use Lasers to Guide Bolts of Lightning
One of the most energetic natural events, lightning unleashes millions of volts in fractions of a second, in a destructive power that may damage buildings, cut electricity, start fires and cause deaths and injurie
2023-01-18T06:15+0000
2023-01-18T06:15+0000
science & tech
switzerland
scientists
study
lasers
researchers
lightning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098014206_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_29ff19a6de4102d804f82db13a02d148.jpg
An international team of scientists has claimed that they managed to successfully steer lightning bolts using laser technology for the first time during a storm in Switzerland.In a new study published in the journal Nature Photonics, physicist Aurelien Houard, from the French National Center for Scientific Research's Applied Optics Laboratory in Paris and his colleagues from the University of Geneva touted what they described as a first-ever demonstration of laser-induced filaments that successfully guided lightning to the ground.They explained that the experiment was conducted in the summer of 2021 on Santis Mountain in northeastern Switzerland, where the researchers installed a high-repetition-rate terawatt laser near a telecommunication tower that is stuck by lightning about 100 times a year.The scientists added that the laser was activated every time storm activity was forecast in the area between June 2021 and September 2021. They pointed out that the tower was hit by at least 16 bolts of lightning, four of which occurred during laser activity, and that all four strikes were intercepted.The University of Geneva researchers said in a separate release that the data analysis indicated that the so-called Lightning Laser Rod (LLR), "unlike other lasers, works even in difficult weather conditions – such as fog (often found at the summit of Santis), which can stop the beam – since it literally pierces the clouds."As the next part of the experiment, the scientists plan to further increase the height of the laser's action, extending the 10-meter LLR by 500 meters.The concept of using lasers to avert lightning strikes was first put forward back in the 1970s. It worked in laboratory conditions but never in the field till the 2021 experiment.
https://sputniknews.com/20221213/hunt-for-lightning-new-european-satellite-tasked-with-boosting-storm-prediction-1105421640.html
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098014206_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83a8365ce9b3aff56030f8c14c8edec5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international team of scientists, use of lasers to guide lightning, a new study on using lasers to tackle lightning, a new scientific experiment on a swiss mountain
international team of scientists, use of lasers to guide lightning, a new study on using lasers to tackle lightning, a new scientific experiment on a swiss mountain

Zeus Ex Machina: Scientists Use Lasers to Guide Bolts of Lightning

06:15 GMT 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Noah BergerSeen in a long exposure photograph, lightning flashes over Siskiyou County, Calif., on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Lightning strikes sparked new wildfires for crews battling the McKinney Fire nearby.
Seen in a long exposure photograph, lightning flashes over Siskiyou County, Calif., on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Lightning strikes sparked new wildfires for crews battling the McKinney Fire nearby. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Noah Berger
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Lightning, of the most energetic natural events, unleashes millions of volts in fractions of a second; its destructive power may damage buildings, overload electrical grids, start fires and cause deaths and injuries. In the Back to the Future trilogy, lightning was used to charge a time machine.
An international team of scientists has claimed that they managed to successfully steer lightning bolts using laser technology for the first time during a storm in Switzerland.
In a new study published in the journal Nature Photonics, physicist Aurelien Houard, from the French National Center for Scientific Research's Applied Optics Laboratory in Paris and his colleagues from the University of Geneva touted what they described as a first-ever demonstration of laser-induced filaments that successfully guided lightning to the ground.
A lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Lille, northern France on October 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
Science & Tech
Hunt For Lightning: New European Satellite Tasked With Boosting Storm Prediction
13 December 2022, 14:38 GMT
They explained that the experiment was conducted in the summer of 2021 on Santis Mountain in northeastern Switzerland, where the researchers installed a high-repetition-rate terawatt laser near a telecommunication tower that is stuck by lightning about 100 times a year.
The scientists added that the laser was activated every time storm activity was forecast in the area between June 2021 and September 2021. They pointed out that the tower was hit by at least 16 bolts of lightning, four of which occurred during laser activity, and that all four strikes were intercepted.

"The guiding of an upward negative lightning leader over a distance of 50 meters was recorded by two separate high-speed cameras. The guiding of negative lightning leaders by laser filaments was corroborated in three other instances by very-high-frequency interferometric measurements, and the number of X-ray bursts detected during guided lightning events greatly increased," the scientists emphasized.

The University of Geneva researchers said in a separate release that the data analysis indicated that the so-called Lightning Laser Rod (LLR), "unlike other lasers, works even in difficult weather conditions – such as fog (often found at the summit of Santis), which can stop the beam – since it literally pierces the clouds."

The authors of the study for their part underscored that their work “paves the way for new atmospheric applications of ultrashort lasers and represents an important step forward in the development of aser-based lightning protection for airports, launchpads or large infrastructures.”

As the next part of the experiment, the scientists plan to further increase the height of the laser's action, extending the 10-meter LLR by 500 meters.
The concept of using lasers to avert lightning strikes was first put forward back in the 1970s. It worked in laboratory conditions but never in the field till the 2021 experiment.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала