International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/world-economic-bored-1106442882.html
World Economic Bored
World Economic Bored
After Billionaire financier George Soros pulled out of the World Economic Forum (WEF), online conspiracy theorists speculated that the cancellation portended a calamitous event Soros was attempting to avoid.
2023-01-18T02:40+0000
2023-01-18T02:35+0000
world
ted rall
world economic forum (wef)
george soros
klaus schwab
conspiracy theory
cartoons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106440494_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_6c11229ffe41d89b45d4eddcace4c560.jpg
The conspiracies were further fueled by erroneous reports that Klaus Schwab, the founder of the WEF, would also not be attending. Schwab, as well as Soros’ son Alexander, are both attending the forum.Josh Reid of the Red Pill Project, a conspiracy theory outlet, speculated on Telegram that there “could be a massive security/terrorist event at Davos this week.”Other netizens speculated Soros and/or Schwab had been arrested, and that was the reason for their absence (or supposed absence in Schwab’s case).Soros earlier said he could not attend due to “an unavoidable scheduling conflict” without clarifying what the conflict was. Soros added he will be giving a speech the day before the Munich Security Conference in February.However, the likely reason for Soros’ absence is that the WEF has become less relevant recently. Consistently criticized for its economic impact (many attendees arrive by private jet) and with its stated goal of a globalized society becoming more distant with the current geopolitical climate, the event is less popular than ever.Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping will not attend the conference this year, striking three of the world’s most influential leaders off the guest list. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are among other world leaders who decided not to attend the meetings.Soros is the subject of countless online conspiracies due to his extreme wealth, influential charities, and massive donations to Democratic politicians.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106440494_0:0:2001:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_30af7ab564462e6ee652a2ca0a3b6680.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
george soros, world economic forum, wef, conspiracy
george soros, world economic forum, wef, conspiracy

World Economic Bored

02:40 GMT 18.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ted RallThe Soros Conspiracy
The Soros Conspiracy - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
After billionaire financier George Soros pulled out of the World Economic Forum (WEF), online conspiracy theorists speculated the cancellation portended a calamitous event Soros was attempting to avoid.
The conspiracies were further fueled by erroneous reports that Klaus Schwab, the founder of the WEF, would also not be attending. Schwab, as well as Soros’ son Alexander, are both attending the forum.
Josh Reid of the Red Pill Project, a conspiracy theory outlet, speculated on Telegram that there “could be a massive security/terrorist event at Davos this week.”
Other netizens speculated Soros and/or Schwab had been arrested, and that was the reason for their absence (or supposed absence in Schwab’s case).
Soros earlier said he could not attend due to “an unavoidable scheduling conflict” without clarifying what the conflict was. Soros added he will be giving a speech the day before the Munich Security Conference in February.
However, the likely reason for Soros’ absence is that the WEF has become less relevant recently. Consistently criticized for its economic impact (many attendees arrive by private jet) and with its stated goal of a globalized society becoming more distant with the current geopolitical climate, the event is less popular than ever.
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping will not attend the conference this year, striking three of the world’s most influential leaders off the guest list. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are among other world leaders who decided not to attend the meetings.
Soros is the subject of countless online conspiracies due to his extreme wealth, influential charities, and massive donations to Democratic politicians.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала