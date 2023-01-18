https://sputniknews.com/20230118/world-economic-bored-1106442882.html
World Economic Bored
After Billionaire financier George Soros pulled out of the World Economic Forum (WEF), online conspiracy theorists speculated that the cancellation portended a calamitous event Soros was attempting to avoid.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106440494_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_6c11229ffe41d89b45d4eddcace4c560.jpg
The conspiracies were further fueled by erroneous reports that Klaus Schwab, the founder of the WEF, would also not be attending. Schwab, as well as Soros’ son Alexander, are both attending the forum.Josh Reid of the Red Pill Project, a conspiracy theory outlet, speculated on Telegram that there “could be a massive security/terrorist event at Davos this week.”Other netizens speculated Soros and/or Schwab had been arrested, and that was the reason for their absence (or supposed absence in Schwab’s case).Soros earlier said he could not attend due to “an unavoidable scheduling conflict” without clarifying what the conflict was. Soros added he will be giving a speech the day before the Munich Security Conference in February.However, the likely reason for Soros’ absence is that the WEF has become less relevant recently. Consistently criticized for its economic impact (many attendees arrive by private jet) and with its stated goal of a globalized society becoming more distant with the current geopolitical climate, the event is less popular than ever.Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping will not attend the conference this year, striking three of the world’s most influential leaders off the guest list. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are among other world leaders who decided not to attend the meetings.Soros is the subject of countless online conspiracies due to his extreme wealth, influential charities, and massive donations to Democratic politicians.
