International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/wef-organizers-elon-musk-not-invited-while-he-calls-the-event-boring-1106453266.html
Davos Organizers: Elon Musk Not Invited While He Calls the Event 'Boring Af'
Davos Organizers: Elon Musk Not Invited While He Calls the Event 'Boring Af'
While Musk claimed he turned down an invitation to the forum, the event’s organizers insisted that the last time he was invited was years ago.
2023-01-18T11:44+0000
2023-01-18T12:19+0000
world
world economic forum (wef)
elon musk
invitation
davos world economic forum
2023 world economic forum in davos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102442297_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_a66cd804769075ca2a8441c0a58a6e66.jpg
Organizers of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos have disputed claims by tech mogul Elon Musk that he was invited to this year's meeting.In December, Musk tweeted: "I was invited to WEF, but declined," elaborating in another Twitter thread a few days later that he did so not because he "thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol."Forum spokesman Yann Zopf, however, clarified on Tuesday that the last time Musk was sent an invitation was in 2015.The annual gathering of the world's rich and powerful at the Swiss resort was launched on January 16 and is expected to end on January 20.This year, several of the world's most influential leaders opted to skip the WEF, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden.Famous and influential philanthropist George Soros also skipped the event, saying previously that he would be unable to attend due to some unspecified “unavoidable scheduling conflict.”
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/davos-slammed-as-masterclass-in-hypocrisy-as-study-finds-attendees-take-1000-private-flights-1106302155.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102442297_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5eff0d51e280b78325bbfd00904b3648.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world economic forum, elon musk, musk calls wef boring
world economic forum, elon musk, musk calls wef boring

Davos Organizers: Elon Musk Not Invited While He Calls the Event 'Boring Af'

11:44 GMT 18.01.2023 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 18.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Patrick PleulTesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Pleul
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While the billionaire claimed he turned down an invitation to the forum, the event's organizers insisted that the last time he was invited was years ago.
Organizers of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos have disputed claims by tech mogul Elon Musk that he was invited to this year's meeting.
In December, Musk tweeted: "I was invited to WEF, but declined," elaborating in another Twitter thread a few days later that he did so not because he "thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol."
Forum spokesman Yann Zopf, however, clarified on Tuesday that the last time Musk was sent an invitation was in 2015.

"Musk never registered for any annual meeting in Davos," Zopf added.

The annual gathering of the world's rich and powerful at the Swiss resort was launched on January 16 and is expected to end on January 20.
A police security guard on the roof of a hotel ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
World
Davos Slammed as ‘Masterclass in Hypocrisy’ as Study Finds Attendees Take 1,000+ Private Flights
14 January, 01:35 GMT
This year, several of the world's most influential leaders opted to skip the WEF, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden.
Famous and influential philanthropist George Soros also skipped the event, saying previously that he would be unable to attend due to some unspecified “unavoidable scheduling conflict.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала