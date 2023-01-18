https://sputniknews.com/20230118/wef-organizers-elon-musk-not-invited-while-he-calls-the-event-boring-1106453266.html

Davos Organizers: Elon Musk Not Invited While He Calls the Event 'Boring Af'

While Musk claimed he turned down an invitation to the forum, the event’s organizers insisted that the last time he was invited was years ago.

Organizers of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos have disputed claims by tech mogul Elon Musk that he was invited to this year's meeting.In December, Musk tweeted: "I was invited to WEF, but declined," elaborating in another Twitter thread a few days later that he did so not because he "thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol."Forum spokesman Yann Zopf, however, clarified on Tuesday that the last time Musk was sent an invitation was in 2015.The annual gathering of the world's rich and powerful at the Swiss resort was launched on January 16 and is expected to end on January 20.This year, several of the world's most influential leaders opted to skip the WEF, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden.Famous and influential philanthropist George Soros also skipped the event, saying previously that he would be unable to attend due to some unspecified “unavoidable scheduling conflict.”

