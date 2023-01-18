https://sputniknews.com/20230118/vietnamese-vice-president-vo-thi-anh-xuan-appointed-interim-president-report-says-1106460975.html

Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Appointed Interim President

Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Appointed Interim President

Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan has been appointed interim president after the resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc amid corruption scandals, Vietnamese media reported on Wednesday.

2023-01-18T13:27+0000

2023-01-18T13:27+0000

2023-01-18T13:30+0000

world

vietnam

nguyen xuan phuc

corruption scandal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/12/1106460634_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9550e4dd405951e2aaf5ed223d7042d2.jpg

The Vietnamese constitution provides that in the absence of the president, the vice president retains their powers until further action is taken by the national parliament. Phuc resigned from his post as president and retired from politics on Tuesday, amid corruption scandals among cabinet members related to a state-owned company conducting prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Earlier, two deputy prime ministers resigned as well, while two ministers and several other officials faced criminal charges.

vietnam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nguyen xuan phuc, vo thi anh xuan, vietnam, corruption scandal in vietnam