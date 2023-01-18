https://sputniknews.com/20230118/report-iea-upgrades-2023-global-oil-demand-growth-forecasts-to-over-101-mln-bpd-1106451206.html

Report: IEA Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts to Over 101 Mln Bpd

Report: IEA Upgrades 2023 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts to Over 101 Mln Bpd

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly upgraded its forecasts for the global oil demand growth to 101.7 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday.

2023-01-18T10:59+0000

2023-01-18T10:59+0000

2023-01-18T10:59+0000

economy

oil and gas

oil business

crude oil

gas

gas supplies

opec

organisation for economic cooperation and development (oecd)

russia

iea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104045331_0:183:2991:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_352fde7485a068b85f9677905b6ea0f9.jpg

In addition, the IEA has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2022 to 100.1 million barrels per day, and its 2023 production forecast to 101.1 million barrels per day.The agency stressed that total oil supply in the world amounted to 100.1 million barrels per day in 2022.OPEC and OECDIEA indicated that OPEC+ has failed to ensure oil production growth necessary under the alliance's oil output cut deal in December, producing 1.77 million barrels per day less.Meanwhile, the commercial oil stores in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased by 1 million barrels in November month-on-month to 2.779 million barrels, which is by 125.9 million barrels lower than the five-year average.Russia and Ineffective SanctionsThe report by IAE states that Western sanctions had little effect on Russian oil industry.The production of crude oil and condensates in Russia decreased by 30,000 barrels per day in December and reached 11.21 million barrels per day.On December 5, a price cap on Russian oil came into effect. The controversial step was adopted by the G7 nations, the EU and Australia, setting the maximum price at $60 per barrel. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak characterized the price cap as an “unprecedented intervention” in free market principles, and pointed out that such a politicization of the energy sphere can only lead to a shortage of resources on the market.Russia has repeatedly stressed that it would simply stop supplying hydrocarbons to the countries that adopted a price cap. Meanwhile, Moscow boosted its exports to Asia, became top oil supplier for India (replacing Iraq). India, being the world's third-largest consumer, bought 21 percent of its hydrocarbon imports from Russia.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nternational energy agency, iea, opec, opec+, oil supply, oil demand, sanctions against russia, oecd