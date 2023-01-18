Putin: Extremely Important to Recognize WWII Genocide Against Soviet People
14:38 GMT 18.01.2023 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 18.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin taking part in events dedicated to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Red Army troops breaking the Siege of Leningrad. January 18, 2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev/
Subscribe
Putin met Russian WWII veterans in St.Petersburg as part of events dedicated to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Red Army troops breaking the Siege of Leningrad in the Second World War.
Recognizing the genocide against the civilian population of the Soviet Union during the Second World War is "extremely important", Russian President Vladimir Putin argued on Wednesday.
Speaking at a meeting with WWII veterans and survivors of the Siege of Leningrad in St. Petersburg - the current name of the city - Putin recalled that the topic was "by and large" discussed during the 1945-1946 Nuremberg trials, where general assessments on the matter were given.
He added that at the time, "it was impossible to consider and present all the facts testifying to this genocide" in detail.
During the speech, Putin honored the defenders and citizens of besieged Leningrad, stressing that information on their WWII feat should be passed over to future generations so that "these pages of our history can remain forever in the people's memory."
© Sputnik / Борис Кудояров / Go to the mediabankTanks moving from Palace Square during the siege of Leningrad.
Tanks moving from Palace Square during the siege of Leningrad.
© Sputnik / Борис Кудояров/
The Russian president likewise stressed that "historical memory" should be preserved so people can respond in time to emerging threats to their country.
"When you talk about the need to preserve historical memory, […] I fully and completely support this, and we will do so at the state level so that nothing can repeat [itself]," Putin emphasized in an apparent reference to the Second World War.
He promised that relevant work to preserve historical memory would be carried out in all areas. According to Putin, attention should be paid to young people to help them better perceive WWII-related events.
"The most effective thing is the memories of those who went through those tough times. Life is life. Many veterans have already passed away. As for those who are still alive, we must do our best to use your knowledge. This is evidence, not books, in which you can rewrite something for the sake of someone’s benefit," the Russian president underlined.
He also stressed that today’s date – the 80th anniversary of Red Army forces breaking the Siege of Leningrad in WWII – is of great importance to all residents of Russia. "This is a great event of a historical scale," Putin underscored.
The siege was broken on January 18, 1943, as part of the Iskra (Spark) Operation, in what became the Red Army's first major victory that year, which was followed by a turning point win in Stalingrad. The Siege of Leningrad claimed the lives of more than a million civilians, with tens of thousands more dying during evacuation.