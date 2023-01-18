https://sputniknews.com/20230118/putin-extremely-important-to-recognize-wwii-genocide-against-soviet-people-1106462374.html

Putin: Extremely Important to Recognize WWII Genocide Against Soviet People

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin met Russian WWII veterans in St.Petersburg as he took part in commemoration events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Red Army troops breaking the Siege of Leningrad in the Second World War.

Recognizing the genocide against the civilian population of the Soviet Union during the Second World War is "extremely important", Russian President Vladimir Putin argued on Wednesday.Speaking at a meeting with WWII veterans and survivors of the Siege of Leningrad in St. Petersburg - the current name of the city - Putin recalled that the topic was "by and large" discussed during the 1945-1946 Nuremberg trials, where general assessments on the matter were given.During the speech, Putin honored the defenders and citizens of besieged Leningrad, stressing that information on their WWII feat should be passed over to future generations so that "these pages of our history can remain forever in the people's memory."The Russian president likewise stressed that "historical memory" should be preserved so people can respond in time to emerging threats to their country.He promised that relevant work to preserve historical memory would be carried out in all areas. According to Putin, attention should be paid to young people to help them better perceive WWII-related events.He also stressed that today’s date – the 80th anniversary of Red Army forces breaking the Siege of Leningrad in WWII – is of great importance to all residents of Russia. "This is a great event of a historical scale," Putin underscored.The siege was broken on January 18, 1943, as part of the Iskra (Spark) Operation, in what became the Red Army's first major victory that year, which was followed by a turning point win in Stalingrad. The Siege of Leningrad claimed the lives of more than a million civilians, with tens of thousands more dying during evacuation.

