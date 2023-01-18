https://sputniknews.com/20230118/pentagon-sending-us-arms-stored-in-israel-to-ukraine-reports-suggest-1106444082.html

Pentagon Sending US Arms Stored in Israel to Ukraine, Reports Suggest

Pentagon Sending US Arms Stored in Israel to Ukraine, Reports Suggest

The US Department of Defense is tapping into a vast stockpile of US ammunition in Israel to divert it to Ukraine

2023-01-18T05:29+0000

2023-01-18T05:29+0000

2023-01-18T05:29+0000

us

ukraine

weapons

military aid

israel

russia's special operation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083531426_0:154:3093:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_9a6300af03c16b2c4f64854d12d7990e.jpg

According to the report , in 2022 the United States and Israel reached an agreement to move about 300,000 155-millimeter shells. The American military hardware and munitions stockpile has its origins in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, when the US airlifted weapons to resupply Israeli forces.Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel would not supply weapons to Ukraine. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.However, Washington has been acting behind the scenes to collect enough shells to keep Ukraine sufficiently supplied in 2023.

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us helps ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine, how many weapons us sent to ukraine, what us sends to ukraine, us aid to kiev, us military aid to ukraine