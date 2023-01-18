International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/new-palm-sized-laser-may-help-scientists-find-alien-life-study-claims-1106463387.html
New Palm-Sized Laser May Help Scientists Find Alien Life, Study Claims
New Palm-Sized Laser May Help Scientists Find Alien Life, Study Claims
An international team of scientists from the University of Maryland has developed an instrument specifically designed to solve the search for signs of life in space.
2023-01-18T14:55+0000
2023-01-18T14:55+0000
science & tech
space
alien life
laser
analysis
study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105487/60/1054876024_0:4:1920:1084_1920x0_80_0_0_581c158e466cde4f0cab399770a676ac.jpg
An international team of scientists from the University of Maryland has presented the results of the development of an instrument specifically designed to search for signs of alien life. It is a mini laser to analyze samples of planetary material and detect potential biological activity.The small analyzer, which weighs just 7.7 kg, is capable of examining samples of planetary material in situ and detecting signs of potential life. The device is a scaled-down model of two important tools for finding signs of life and analyzing materials. These are a pulsed ultraviolet laser, a device capable of 'cutting out' tiny amounts of material from a planetary sample; and the Orbitrap mass analyzer, an analytical tool that can provide high-quality information on the chemical composition of the materials under study.Its small size and low power consumption make the new device suitable for use in space. Moreover, thanks to the new layout of the device, the samples under study will be less susceptible to contamination during the study."The good thing about a laser source is that anything that can be ionized can be analyzed... This tool has such a high mass resolution and accuracy that any molecular or chemical structures in a sample become much more identifiable," said Arevalo.The technology itself can be used as part of Enceladus Orbilander or Artemis Program missions."Our mini Orbitrap LDMS instrument has the potential to significantly enhance the way we currently study the geochemistry or astrobiology of a planetary surface," said Arevalo.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105487/60/1054876024_236:0:1685:1087_1920x0_80_0_0_79c1c7ee23c6704929dd28043201032a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
orbitrap technology, scientists use orbitrap to search alien life, how scientists look for alien life in space, new instrument for space missions
orbitrap technology, scientists use orbitrap to search alien life, how scientists look for alien life in space, new instrument for space missions

New Palm-Sized Laser May Help Scientists Find Alien Life, Study Claims

14:55 GMT 18.01.2023
CC0 / Pixabay / Universe
Universe - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Orbitrap, short for "orbit ion trap," technology and device were designed and developed by Russian scientists. Now, it has received a new enhancement that will enable it to be used in space.
An international team of scientists from the University of Maryland has presented the results of the development of an instrument specifically designed to search for signs of alien life. It is a mini laser to analyze samples of planetary material and detect potential biological activity.
The small analyzer, which weighs just 7.7 kg, is capable of examining samples of planetary material in situ and detecting signs of potential life. The device is a scaled-down model of two important tools for finding signs of life and analyzing materials. These are a pulsed ultraviolet laser, a device capable of 'cutting out' tiny amounts of material from a planetary sample; and the Orbitrap mass analyzer, an analytical tool that can provide high-quality information on the chemical composition of the materials under study.

"The Orbitrap was originally built for commercial use... You can find them in the labs of pharmaceutical, medical and proteomic industries. The one in my own lab is just under 400 pounds, so they’re quite large, and it took us eight years to make a prototype that could be used efficiently in space— significantly smaller and less resource-intensive, but still capable of cutting-edge science."

Ricardo Arevalo
An associate professor of geology at UMD, lead author of the paper
Its small size and low power consumption make the new device suitable for use in space. Moreover, thanks to the new layout of the device, the samples under study will be less susceptible to contamination during the study.
"The good thing about a laser source is that anything that can be ionized can be analyzed... This tool has such a high mass resolution and accuracy that any molecular or chemical structures in a sample become much more identifiable," said Arevalo.
The technology itself can be used as part of Enceladus Orbilander or Artemis Program missions.
"Our mini Orbitrap LDMS instrument has the potential to significantly enhance the way we currently study the geochemistry or astrobiology of a planetary surface," said Arevalo.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала