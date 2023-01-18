International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/microsoft-confirms-will-cut-5-of-workforce-or-10000-jobs-in-third-quarter-of-2023-1106468199.html
Microsoft Confirms Will Cut 5% of Workforce or 10,000 Jobs in Third Quarter of 2023
Microsoft Confirms Will Cut 5% of Workforce or 10,000 Jobs in Third Quarter of 2023
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Wednesday that the company will cut 10,000 jobs or nearly 5% of its workforce in the third quarter of 2023 to align its cost structure with its revenue.
2023-01-18T15:37+0000
2023-01-18T15:39+0000
americas
microsoft
job cuts
amazon
twitter
hewlett-packard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107268/44/1072684424_0:152:2487:1551_1920x0_80_0_0_22e882336c8dbde98fad24eddff447a0.jpg
At the same time, Microsoft will continue to hire and invest in “strategic areas” to provide for its long-term competitiveness, the memorandum said. Microsoft will spend $1.2 billion in the second quarter of the year to cover costs associated with severance pay, hardware upgrade and the lease consolidation, the memorandum added. The tech giant will become another major tech corporation in the United States that resorted to staff reductions over the last 12 months amid the global economic slowdown. Other companies that have implemented significant workforce reductions or plan to do so soon include Twitter, Amazon and HP among others.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/twitter-auctioning-off-coffee-machines-neon-signs-due-to-office-lease-debts-reports-say-1106462636.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107268/44/1072684424_108:0:2379:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_6a95fdc316526b8f4c6e6532b4f73b35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
job cuts at microsoft, job cuts at tech giants, microsoft, job cuts at amazon, job cuts at hp
job cuts at microsoft, job cuts at tech giants, microsoft, job cuts at amazon, job cuts at hp

Microsoft Confirms Will Cut 5% of Workforce or 10,000 Jobs in Third Quarter of 2023

15:37 GMT 18.01.2023 (Updated: 15:39 GMT 18.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Elaine Thompson,Microsoft logo
Microsoft logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Elaine Thompson,
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Wednesday that the company will cut 10,000 jobs or nearly 5% of its workforce in the third quarter of 2023 to align its cost structure with its revenue.
“[W]e will align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand. Today, we are making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10.000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3. This represents less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today,” Nadella said in a memorandum to Microsoft employees filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
At the same time, Microsoft will continue to hire and invest in “strategic areas” to provide for its long-term competitiveness, the memorandum said.
The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
Americas
Twitter Reportedly Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs Due to Office Lease Debts
13:58 GMT
Microsoft will spend $1.2 billion in the second quarter of the year to cover costs associated with severance pay, hardware upgrade and the lease consolidation, the memorandum added.
The tech giant will become another major tech corporation in the United States that resorted to staff reductions over the last 12 months amid the global economic slowdown. Other companies that have implemented significant workforce reductions or plan to do so soon include Twitter, Amazon and HP among others.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала