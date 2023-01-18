https://sputniknews.com/20230118/latvia-court-upholds-earlier-decision-to-leave-sputnik-lithuania-editor-kasem-in-custody-1106453111.html

Latvia Court Upholds Earlier Decision to Leave Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem in Custody

A Latvian court upheld its previous decision on Wednesday to leave Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem in custody, the appeal was denied.

Kasem's lawyers said that they will file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights. Kasem is a citizen of Latvia and has been living and working in Moscow for several years in the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. According to Sputnik Lithuania, he was detained, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, the journalist has already been transferred to the Riga Central Prison.

