Africa
Gambian Vice President Dies After 'Short Illness' in India, President Says
This article is about the death of Gambian Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof in India following a 'short illness.
africa
west africa
gambia
india
"Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness," the president wrote on Twitter. Joof had served as Gambia's education minister before he was appointed as the country's vice president in May 2022. Media reported that the late vice president had left the country in late December to seek medical treatment abroad.
africa
west africa
gambia
13:24 GMT 18.01.2023
Gambia President Adama Barrow speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Banjul , Gambia, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gambian Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has died in India following a 'short illness,' Gambian President Adama Barrow said on Wednesday.
"Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness," the president wrote on Twitter.
Joof had served as Gambia's education minister before he was appointed as the country's vice president in May 2022.
Media reported that the late vice president had left the country in late December to seek medical treatment abroad.
