Gambian Vice President Dies After 'Short Illness' in India, President Says

"Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness," the president wrote on Twitter. Joof had served as Gambia's education minister before he was appointed as the country's vice president in May 2022. Media reported that the late vice president had left the country in late December to seek medical treatment abroad.

