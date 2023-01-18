https://sputniknews.com/20230118/finland-to-temporarily-close-consulate-general-office-in-murmansk-foreign-ministry-1106459884.html
Finland to Temporarily Close Consulate General Office in Russia's Murmansk
Finland has decided to temporarily close the office of the Consulate General in the Russian city of Murmansk, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, Finland does not currently need an office in Murmansk "due to a significant decrease in the office’s core tasks." "The office may be reopened later, if necessary," the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland has decided to temporarily close the office of the Consulate General in the Russian city of Murmansk, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has decided to temporarily close the Murmansk Office, which operates under the Consulate General in St. Petersburg," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the office's activities "will be suspended until further notice."
, Finland does not currently need an office in Murmansk "due to a significant decrease in the office’s core tasks."
"The office may be reopened later, if necessary," the statement added.