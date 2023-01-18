https://sputniknews.com/20230118/finland-to-temporarily-close-consulate-general-office-in-murmansk-foreign-ministry-1106459884.html

Finland to Temporarily Close Consulate General Office in Russia's Murmansk

Finland has decided to temporarily close the office of the Consulate General in the Russian city of Murmansk, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Finland does not currently need an office in Murmansk "due to a significant decrease in the office’s core tasks." "The office may be reopened later, if necessary," the statement added.

