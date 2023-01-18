https://sputniknews.com/20230118/eu-hopes-to-resolve-disagreements-with-us-stemming-from-inflation-reduction-act-michel-1106465756.html

EU Hopes to Resolve Disagreements With US Stemming From Inflation Reduction Act: Michel

The European Union is hoping for a positive outcome on dialogue concerning the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is a point of disagreement between the bloc and the United States.

The European Council president noted that the EU and the US were close allies but even allies have differences, which is the case with the IRA. Michel emphasized that the bloc must act to show European industry and citizens that the EU is "up to the challenge." The IRA, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, commits $300 billion toward deficit reduction, in addition to providing approximately $370 billion in funding for energy security, including tax credits for US-made electric vehicles and subsidies to US consumers, and $80 billion to increase Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement and operations. Concerns are rising in Europe that the US tax credit plan could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they want to show unity in the face of the Ukraine conflict.

