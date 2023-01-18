https://sputniknews.com/20230118/companies-in-russias-arctic-implementing-30-sea-transit-development-projects-npo-says-1106452394.html

Companies in Russia's Arctic Implementing 30 Sea Transit Development Projects, NPO Says

Companies in Russia's Arctic Implementing 30 Sea Transit Development Projects, NPO Says

Businesses in Russia's special economic Arctic Zone are carrying out 30 projects aimed at expanding the Northern Sea Route, states Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

2023-01-18T10:38+0000

2023-01-18T10:38+0000

2023-01-18T10:38+0000

russia

arctic

economic development

investments

northern sea route project

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083136894_0:133:3171:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_be79bce00a12377810154125009c0374.jpg

Gudkov added that the volume of investments in these projects has so far amounted to 18 billion rubles ($262 million). In addition, more than 460 jobs have been created, the official said. According to the KRDV, 34.1 million tonnes of cargo were transported along the Northern Sea Route in 2022, exceeding the planned target by 2.1 million tonnes. In 2023, Russia plans to transit 36 million tonnes of cargo in the Arctic.The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, together with the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, concluded agreements with several major cargo shippers aimed at ensuring high-potential cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route.

russia

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's arctic business projects, russia's special economic arctic zone projects, russia's special economic arctic zone developments, northern sea route expanding projects, northern sea route economy, russia develops northern sea route, russian projects in arctic zone