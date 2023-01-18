International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/canadas-joly-ottawa-summoned-russian-envoy-to-condemn-dnepr-attacks-1106473321.html
Canada’s Joly: Ottawa Summoned Russian Envoy to Condemn Dnepr Attacks
Canada’s Joly: Ottawa Summoned Russian Envoy to Condemn Dnepr Attacks
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly told reporters that Canadian officials summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn the recent incident in Dnepr, Ukraine, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comments.
2023-01-18T21:38+0000
2023-01-18T21:41+0000
americas
canada
oleg stepanov
sergey lavrov
summoning
dnepr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979978_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_1ec9a4bff1f98b040b37e363541aeba2.jpg
“Today, my officials are summoning Russia's ambassador to Canada to make clear we do not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in [Dnepr], and to condemn face-to-face the antisemitic comments made by Russia's Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Joly said on Wednesday. Joly confirmed the summons shortly after Russian envoy Oleg Stepanov relayed to Sputnik that he was invited to the Canadian Foreign Ministry at approximately 4 p.m. local time for an unknown reason.On Saturday, a missile hit a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnepr, killing at least 40 people. Shortly after the incident, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the building was damaged by debris from a Russian missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defense. Lavrov on Wednesday said the United States created a coalition of European countries to solve the so-called "Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler sought to eradicate Jews in Europe.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/highlights-of-lavrovs-big-presser-from-wests-colonialist-mindset-to-ukraine-hybrid-war--beyond-1106466221.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979978_0:0:2685:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_08812bd833e84a9f8d9cd82d47089f78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, melanie joly, russian ambassador to canada, oleg stepanov, condemn
canada, melanie joly, russian ambassador to canada, oleg stepanov, condemn

Canada’s Joly: Ottawa Summoned Russian Envoy to Condemn Dnepr Attacks

21:38 GMT 18.01.2023 (Updated: 21:41 GMT 18.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Photo host agency brics-russia2020.ru / Go to the mediabankRussian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov
Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© Sputnik / Photo host agency brics-russia2020.ru
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly told reporters that Canadian officials summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn the recent incident in Dnepr, Ukraine, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comments.
“Today, my officials are summoning Russia's ambassador to Canada to make clear we do not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in [Dnepr], and to condemn face-to-face the antisemitic comments made by Russia's Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Joly said on Wednesday.
Joly confirmed the summons shortly after Russian envoy Oleg Stepanov relayed to Sputnik that he was invited to the Canadian Foreign Ministry at approximately 4 p.m. local time for an unknown reason.
On Saturday, a missile hit a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnepr, killing at least 40 people. Shortly after the incident, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the building was damaged by debris from a Russian missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defense.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
Highlights of Lavrov's Big Presser: From West's Colonialist Mindset to Ukraine 'Hybrid War' & Beyond
15:30 GMT
Lavrov on Wednesday said the United States created a coalition of European countries to solve the so-called "Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler sought to eradicate Jews in Europe.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала