https://sputniknews.com/20230118/canadas-joly-ottawa-summoned-russian-envoy-to-condemn-dnepr-attacks-1106473321.html
Canada’s Joly: Ottawa Summoned Russian Envoy to Condemn Dnepr Attacks
Canada’s Joly: Ottawa Summoned Russian Envoy to Condemn Dnepr Attacks
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly told reporters that Canadian officials summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn the recent incident in Dnepr, Ukraine, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comments.
2023-01-18T21:38+0000
2023-01-18T21:38+0000
2023-01-18T21:41+0000
americas
canada
oleg stepanov
sergey lavrov
summoning
dnepr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979978_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_1ec9a4bff1f98b040b37e363541aeba2.jpg
“Today, my officials are summoning Russia's ambassador to Canada to make clear we do not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in [Dnepr], and to condemn face-to-face the antisemitic comments made by Russia's Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Joly said on Wednesday. Joly confirmed the summons shortly after Russian envoy Oleg Stepanov relayed to Sputnik that he was invited to the Canadian Foreign Ministry at approximately 4 p.m. local time for an unknown reason.On Saturday, a missile hit a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnepr, killing at least 40 people. Shortly after the incident, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the building was damaged by debris from a Russian missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defense. Lavrov on Wednesday said the United States created a coalition of European countries to solve the so-called "Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler sought to eradicate Jews in Europe.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/highlights-of-lavrovs-big-presser-from-wests-colonialist-mindset-to-ukraine-hybrid-war--beyond-1106466221.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979978_0:0:2685:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_08812bd833e84a9f8d9cd82d47089f78.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
canada, melanie joly, russian ambassador to canada, oleg stepanov, condemn
canada, melanie joly, russian ambassador to canada, oleg stepanov, condemn
Canada’s Joly: Ottawa Summoned Russian Envoy to Condemn Dnepr Attacks
21:38 GMT 18.01.2023 (Updated: 21:41 GMT 18.01.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly told reporters that Canadian officials summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn the recent incident in Dnepr, Ukraine, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comments.
“Today, my officials are summoning Russia's ambassador to Canada to make clear we do not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in [Dnepr], and to condemn face-to-face the antisemitic comments made by Russia's Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Joly said on Wednesday.
Joly confirmed the summons shortly after Russian envoy Oleg Stepanov relayed to Sputnik that he was invited to the Canadian Foreign Ministry at approximately 4 p.m. local time for an unknown reason.
On Saturday, a missile hit a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnepr, killing at least 40 people. Shortly after the incident, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the building was damaged by debris from a Russian missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defense.
Lavrov on Wednesday said the United States created a coalition of European countries to solve the so-called "Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler sought to eradicate Jews in Europe.