https://sputniknews.com/20230118/austria-gains-no-benefits-from-gas-fracking-energy-minister-says-1106461543.html

Austria Gains No Benefits From Gas Fracking, Energy Minister Says

Austria Gains No Benefits From Gas Fracking, Energy Minister Says

Austria does not benefit much from gas produced by fracking either from the economic or from the environmental points of view, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said

2023-01-18T13:39+0000

2023-01-18T13:39+0000

2023-01-18T13:39+0000

energy crisis in europe

austria

fracking

fracking industry

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104559953_0:206:2907:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_2725929b19c49d799424c5ea061b1120.jpg

The minister added that the relevant proposal had already been sent to the government and was being discussed informally. Austria is evaluating prospects for finding a replacement to the gas no longer supplied by Russia. On January 11, the Austrian authorities said they were examining the possibility of replacing Russian gas with domestically-produced biogas. They warned, however, that volumes produced would be limited and the biogas could only be used in periods of high demand.

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fracking in austria, how to replace russian gas, how europe replaces russian gas, fracking replacing russian gas