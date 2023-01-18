https://sputniknews.com/20230118/austria-gains-no-benefits-from-gas-fracking-energy-minister-says-1106461543.html
Austria Gains No Benefits From Gas Fracking, Energy Minister Says
Austria does not benefit much from gas produced by fracking either from the economic or from the environmental points of view, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said
The minister added that the relevant proposal had already been sent to the government and was being discussed informally. Austria is evaluating prospects for finding a replacement to the gas no longer supplied by Russia. On January 11, the Austrian authorities said they were examining the possibility of replacing Russian gas with domestically-produced biogas. They warned, however, that volumes produced would be limited and the biogas could only be used in periods of high demand.
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austria does not benefit much from gas produced by fracking either from the economic or from the environmental points of view, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Wednesday.
"It is not since yesterday that we have been discussing the fracking. It is pointless from environmental, climate policy and economic perspectives. If everyone — the communities in Lower Austria and both ruling parties — are against it … then it would be logical for me if the cabinet made the decision [to ban fracking]," Gewessler said prior to a cabinet meeting.
The minister added that the relevant proposal had already been sent to the government and was being discussed informally.
Austria is evaluating prospects for finding a replacement to the gas no longer supplied by Russia. On January 11, the Austrian authorities said they were examining the possibility of replacing Russian gas
with domestically-produced biogas. They warned, however, that volumes produced would be limited and the biogas could only be used in periods of high demand.