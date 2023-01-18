International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Austria Gains No Benefits From Gas Fracking, Energy Minister Says
Austria Gains No Benefits From Gas Fracking, Energy Minister Says
Austria does not benefit much from gas produced by fracking either from the economic or from the environmental points of view, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said
The minister added that the relevant proposal had already been sent to the government and was being discussed informally. Austria is evaluating prospects for finding a replacement to the gas no longer supplied by Russia. On January 11, the Austrian authorities said they were examining the possibility of replacing Russian gas with domestically-produced biogas. They warned, however, that volumes produced would be limited and the biogas could only be used in periods of high demand.
Austria Gains No Benefits From Gas Fracking, Energy Minister Says

