Who is Anne Jakrajutatip, the Transgender Millionaire Owner of Miss Universe?
Who is Anne Jakrajutatip, the Transgender Millionaire Owner of Miss Universe?
Born in Thailand in 1979 to a family of video rental store owners, in 2018 Anne Jakrajutatip became CEO of JKN Global Group, a multinational conglomerate that she founded, with her wealth estimated at about $170 million.
Who is Anne Jakrajutatip, the Transgender Millionaire Owner of Miss Universe?
13:30 GMT 17.01.2023 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 17.01.2023)
The 2022 Miss Universe beauty pageant that culminated last week in New Orleans became the first to be held under the auspices of Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip, a Thai millionaire entrepreneur and the current owner of the Miss Universe organization.
So who exactly is this transgender mogul whose company JKN Global Group bought Miss Universe back in October and who already boasted that Miss Universe is no longer a beauty pageant but a “women’s empowerment competition”
?
Anne Jakrajutatip Before and After
Born in Thailand in 1979 to a family of video rental store owners, Jakrajutatip attended Bond University in Australia, where she studied international relations, before studying real estate development at Chulalongkorn University and finishing the Thai Institute of Directors Association’s Director Accreditation Program.
While studying in Australia, Jakrajutatip started her transition, which culminated in her undergoing a sex reassignment surgery, though she still retains the masculine voice she had before this transition.
How Did Anne Jakrajutatip Get Rich?
Anne Jakrajutatip’s road to success started at a relatively lowly position as a gas station worker – a vocation she opted for to support herself after dropping out of school due to harassment, one media outlet suggests.
While the exact details of Jakrajutatip’s early career are apparently omitted in many media articles on the subject, the fact remains that in 2018 she became CEO of JKN Global Group, a multinational conglomerate that she founded and which dabbles in a variety of fields, including mass media, cosmetics and energy drinks.
Anne Jakrajutatip's Net Worth
According to the latest media reports, Jakrajutatip’s wealth is estimated at about $170 million.
Anne Jakrajutatip's Partner
While media reports suggest that Jakrajutatip has a boyfriend, little is known about that man except speculations that he is British.
Anne Jakrajutatip's Children
What is known, however, is that Jakrajutatip has two children who were born via surrogacy and who were conceived with the sperm collected from the Thai mogul before her surgery.