https://sputniknews.com/20230117/uk-users-troll-zelenskys-wife-over-her-visit-to-davos-forum-1106417932.html

UK Users Troll Zelensky’s Wife Over Her Visit to Davos Forum

UK Users Troll Zelensky’s Wife Over Her Visit to Davos Forum

Later on Tuesday, Zelenskaya is expected to deliver a speech at the 52nd World Economic Forum in Davos to reportedly urge the global elite to provide support for Ukraine

2023-01-17T08:45+0000

2023-01-17T08:45+0000

2023-01-17T09:30+0000

viral

ukraine

uk

switzerland

volodymyr zelensky

world economic forum (wef)

visit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106417754_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49d1231d1eb5803804c06787ba532f1e.jpg

Readers of a UK media outlet have reacted angrily to the news about a visit by Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenskaya to the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. They were echoed by another web surfer, who berated “The new Tsars, the Zelenksis” for “spending UK taxpayers money on a shopping trip whilst going to Davos to raise more money.” The view was shared by many other users, who wrote that “she's there to buy his and her watches” and “she is there for shopping, a bit of jewelry, and chocolate [to purchase].”The remarks came after the media outlet reported that Zelenskaya “arrived in Switzerland to rally support for Ukraine from the global elite at the Davos summit.”The main issues on the agenda of the Davos forum will be energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies, as well as current geopolitical risks for the world's economy. High-ranking officials from across the globe, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean President President Yoon Suk Yeol, Colombian leader Gustavo Petro, and others are expected to take part in the event.A delegation from Russia will not participate in the meeting for the second year in a row since the organizers decided not to invite Russian representatives in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20230115/what-is-the-wef-meeting-in-davos-and-what-should-be-expected-from-it-this-year-1106383872.html

ukraine

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

ukraine’s first lady olena zelenskaya, readers of a uk media outlet, a visit by ukraine’s first lady olena zelenskaya to the 2023 world economic forum, uk users' frustration over olena zelenskaya's visit to the 2023 world economic forum