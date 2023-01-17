https://sputniknews.com/20230117/shoigu-inspects-vostok-group-hq-during-work-in-special-operation-zone-1106414725.html
Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group HQ During Work in Special Operation Zone
Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group HQ During Work in Special Operation Zone
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group operating in Ukraine during work in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-01-17T05:05+0000
2023-01-17T05:05+0000
2023-01-17T05:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei shoigu
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095739054_0:0:2627:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_ee33bf26a4442dcdbb5de8f1d4f3a244.jpg
"Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group of troops in the course of work in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement. The minister also heard a report from the commander of the group, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, on the current situation and the actions of the group of troops commanding in other directions, the statement read.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095739054_189:0:2418:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_034c8653ef3ec2d47a8fe1138a20490a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense minister shoigu, shoigu inspects vostok group headquarters, vostok group headquarters in ukraine special operation
russian defense minister shoigu, shoigu inspects vostok group headquarters, vostok group headquarters in ukraine special operation
Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group HQ During Work in Special Operation Zone
05:05 GMT 17.01.2023 (Updated: 05:15 GMT 17.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group operating in Ukraine during work in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group of troops in the course of work in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.
The minister also heard a report from the commander of the group, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, on the current situation and the actions of the group of troops commanding in other directions, the statement read.