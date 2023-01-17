International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230117/shoigu-inspects-vostok-group-hq-during-work-in-special-operation-zone-1106414725.html
Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group HQ During Work in Special Operation Zone
Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group HQ During Work in Special Operation Zone
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group operating in Ukraine during work in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-01-17T05:05+0000
2023-01-17T05:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei shoigu
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095739054_0:0:2627:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_ee33bf26a4442dcdbb5de8f1d4f3a244.jpg
"Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group of troops in the course of work in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement. The minister also heard a report from the commander of the group, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, on the current situation and the actions of the group of troops commanding in other directions, the statement read.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095739054_189:0:2418:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_034c8653ef3ec2d47a8fe1138a20490a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense minister shoigu, shoigu inspects vostok group headquarters, vostok group headquarters in ukraine special operation
russian defense minister shoigu, shoigu inspects vostok group headquarters, vostok group headquarters in ukraine special operation

Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group HQ During Work in Special Operation Zone

05:05 GMT 17.01.2023 (Updated: 05:15 GMT 17.01.2023)
© Russian Ministry of Defence / Go to the mediabankRussian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
© Russian Ministry of Defence
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group operating in Ukraine during work in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group of troops in the course of work in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.
The minister also heard a report from the commander of the group, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, on the current situation and the actions of the group of troops commanding in other directions, the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - WallaceYesterday, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала