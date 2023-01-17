https://sputniknews.com/20230117/scholz-to-appoint-pistorius-as-new-german-defense-minister-1106420694.html

Scholz to Appoint Pistorius as New German Defense Minister

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will appoint 62-year-old Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius as the country's new defense minister, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Scholz accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who decided to step down after months of criticism from the media regarding her handling of the crisis in Ukraine. Pistorius will receive a certificate of appointment from the president of Germany and take the oath in the German German parliament, Bundestag, on Thursday, according to Hebestreit. "Pistorius is an extremely experienced politician with administrative experience, has been involved in security policy for many years and, thanks to his competence, assertiveness and big heart, is exactly the person who should lead the Bundeswehr [German armed forces] at this turning point," Scholz was quoted as saying in the statement.

