International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230117/scholz-to-appoint-pistorius-as-new-german-defense-minister-1106420694.html
Scholz to Appoint Pistorius as New German Defense Minister
Scholz to Appoint Pistorius as New German Defense Minister
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will appoint 62-year-old Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius as the country's new defense minister, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Tuesday.
2023-01-17T10:48+0000
2023-01-17T10:49+0000
world
germany
olaf scholz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106420548_0:0:2944:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_a5ee8f9497dabca04edee39ec7f455f0.jpg
On Monday, Scholz accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who decided to step down after months of criticism from the media regarding her handling of the crisis in Ukraine. Pistorius will receive a certificate of appointment from the president of Germany and take the oath in the German German parliament, Bundestag, on Thursday, according to Hebestreit. "Pistorius is an extremely experienced politician with administrative experience, has been involved in security policy for many years and, thanks to his competence, assertiveness and big heart, is exactly the person who should lead the Bundeswehr [German armed forces] at this turning point," Scholz was quoted as saying in the statement.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106420548_213:0:2944:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ccf7eb5d768e40b6be406a9a7d8a414f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, defense minister, olaf scholz, boris pistorius, christine lambrecht
germany, defense minister, olaf scholz, boris pistorius, christine lambrecht

Scholz to Appoint Pistorius as New German Defense Minister

10:48 GMT 17.01.2023 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 17.01.2023)
© AFP 2023 / BRITTA PEDERSENLower Saxony's interior minister Boris Pistorius
Lower Saxony's interior minister Boris Pistorius - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / BRITTA PEDERSEN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will appoint 62-year-old Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius as the country's new defense minister, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Scholz accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who decided to step down after months of criticism from the media regarding her handling of the crisis in Ukraine.
"Chancellor Olaf Scholz will appoint Boris Pistorius (62) as the new defense minister in the federal cabinet," the statement said.
Pistorius will receive a certificate of appointment from the president of Germany and take the oath in the German German parliament, Bundestag, on Thursday, according to Hebestreit.
"Pistorius is an extremely experienced politician with administrative experience, has been involved in security policy for many years and, thanks to his competence, assertiveness and big heart, is exactly the person who should lead the Bundeswehr [German armed forces] at this turning point," Scholz was quoted as saying in the statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - WallaceYesterday, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала