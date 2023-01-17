https://sputniknews.com/20230117/russian-strategic-missile-carriers-tu-160-complete-scheduled-10-hour-flight-over-arctic-1106430705.html

Russian Strategic Missile Carriers Tu-160 Complete Scheduled 10-Hour Flight Over Arctic

Two supersonic strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the Russian Aerospace Forces completed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean for more than 10 hours.

military

russia

tu-160

supersonic

It emphasized that all flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces were carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic Ocean, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean.

