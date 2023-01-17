International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230117/russian-scientists-create-coating-with-antibacterial--antifungal-properties-1106421232.html
Russian Scientists Create Coating With Antibacterial & Antifungal Properties
Russian Scientists Create Coating With Antibacterial & Antifungal Properties
Coating technology for various tissues enables scientists to produce a material that prevents the growth of bacteria and fungi, while also being resistant to nosocomial infections.
2023-01-17T12:20+0000
2023-01-17T12:20+0000
russia
science
scientific research
scientists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106423736_0:153:1632:1071_1920x0_80_0_0_58bafe697c10ff688e9517342415b90f.jpg
A startup from Saint Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design has developed new technology with possible applications in medicine and light industry.The materials reportedly reduce bacteria by 99.9% in less than 24 hours, including strains that cause infections against which there are no current means of protection.The material coating technology was carried out within the "Platform for University Technological Entrepreneurship" federal project acceleration program.Its development is based on the technology of the chemical synthesis of bimetallic nanoparticles in the material structure. "The modified materials have a strong fungicidal and bactericidal effect," project leader Ekaterina Kudryavtseva noted.According to her, the development will be of interest primarily to light industry and medical organizations, since the treatment of medical coats will cost no more than 300 rubles ($4-5), and the effect remains after 25 washings.At the same time, the developers pointed out that copper and silver reinforce each other's effect, making the bactericidal and fungicidal properties of such materials more potent compared to their analogs. "Protective properties against dangerous strains of microorganisms, including Acenobacter, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Enterococcus, Klebsiella, have already been proven," the NTI concluded.
https://sputniknews.com/20221101/russian-scientists-develop-new-biocompatible-implants-1102825416.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106423736_0:0:1632:1224_1920x0_80_0_0_d25eb966af9869185c0cd47e9022084f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian scientists, bacteria, antibacterial material, antifungal material, scientific research
russian scientists, bacteria, antibacterial material, antifungal material, scientific research

Russian Scientists Create Coating With Antibacterial & Antifungal Properties

12:20 GMT 17.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / gwire / Petri dishes of bacterial colonies
Petri dishes of bacterial colonies - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / gwire /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Coating technology for various tissues enables scientists to produce a material that prevents the growth of bacteria and fungi, while also being resistant to nosocomial infections.
A startup from Saint Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design has developed new technology with possible applications in medicine and light industry.
The discovered "antibacterial and antifungal textile materials are resistant to nosocomial infections and inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi," the National Technological Initiative's (NTI) press service has told Sputnik.
The materials reportedly reduce bacteria by 99.9% in less than 24 hours, including strains that cause infections against which there are no current means of protection.
The material coating technology was carried out within the "Platform for University Technological Entrepreneurship" federal project acceleration program.
Muscles Skeleton Anatomy Organs Human Organs - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
Science & Tech
Russian Scientists Develop New Biocompatible Implants
1 November 2022, 12:03 GMT
Its development is based on the technology of the chemical synthesis of bimetallic nanoparticles in the material structure. "The modified materials have a strong fungicidal and bactericidal effect," project leader Ekaterina Kudryavtseva noted.
According to her, the development will be of interest primarily to light industry and medical organizations, since the treatment of medical coats will cost no more than 300 rubles ($4-5), and the effect remains after 25 washings.
At the same time, the developers pointed out that copper and silver reinforce each other's effect, making the bactericidal and fungicidal properties of such materials more potent compared to their analogs.
"Protective properties against dangerous strains of microorganisms, including Acenobacter, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Enterococcus, Klebsiella, have already been proven," the NTI concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - WallaceYesterday, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала