Record 38% of Americans Postponed Medical Treatment Due to Cost in 2022: Poll

A record 38% of Americans had to put off their medical treatment in 2022 because of cost, a Gallup poll showed on Tuesday.

Respondents noted that sometimes they had to postpone their treatment even in very difficult health situations. The survey found that delayed care reports differ by income, age and gender. Low-income adults, younger people and women were especially likely to say they or a family member had postponed medical care. Every third American aged 18 to 49 said they or someone in their family put off care, while every fourth of those aged 50 to 64 and only 13% of people who are older than 65 and older said the same. The readings are up 12 points among those younger than 50, up 10 points among 50- to 64-year-olds, and up six points among those aged 65 and older. Inflation was the main reason for such decisions, the poll added. The survey was conducted from November 9-December 2 among 1,020 adults in all US states and the District of Columbia.

