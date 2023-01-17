https://sputniknews.com/20230117/reconciliation-center-says-terrorists-shelled-syrias-idlib-zone-twice-in-past-day-1106413926.html

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Twice in Past Day

Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a... 17.01.2023

"Two shell attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said. The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

