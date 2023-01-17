International
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the plea of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: US to Reportedly Announce New Weapons Package for Ukraine on Friday
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the plea of the people`s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dpr
lugansk people’s republic
ukraine
Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.

LIVE UPDATES: US to Reportedly Announce New Weapons Package for Ukraine on Friday

06:41 GMT 17.01.2023 (Updated: 19:31 GMT 18.01.2023)
Being updated
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the plea of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
Since October 10, the Russian military has been carrying out precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, in particular the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence service.
Earlier this month fierce battles in Donetsk took place with Russian forces successfully liberating strategic town of Soledar. The capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
03:07 GMT 19.01.2023
Fragment of the stele at the entrance to the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
World
IAEA Chief: Accident at Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine Can Happen 'Any Moment'
03:05 GMT
02:27 GMT 19.01.2023
Emergency workers clear the rubble after building collapse in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
World
Russian Envoy Tells Canada Kiev Violating Laws of War Led to Dnepropetrovsk Tragedy
02:31 GMT
01:47 GMT 19.01.2023
Ukrainian helicopters fly over a Russian warship  during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Friday, July 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
Military
Report: US Considering Providing Ukraine With Weapons to Strike Crimea
01:52 GMT
19:32 GMT 18.01.2023
USAID: Washington to Provide $125 Million in Energy Support for Ukraine
19:29 GMT 18.01.2023
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
Military
Report: US to Announce New Ukraine Military Aid Package on Friday With Stryker Vehicles
Yesterday, 20:43 GMT
13:17 GMT 18.01.2023
Kiev Regime and Its Western Curators Can End Hostilities at Any Moment, Russia's Proposals are Known and Remain in Force - Head of Russian Delegation in Vienna on Arms Control
Western policy aimed at anti-Russian military strengthening of Kiev has pushed the entire Europe to the verge of an armed conflict, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation in Vienna on arms control, said.
13:15 GMT 18.01.2023
Poland to Transfer Leopard Tanks to Ukraine Only If Other Countries Do So - Prime Minister
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will hand over its Leopard tanks to Ukraine only on the condition that other countries do so, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
"We clearly said that we are declaring the transfer of up to 14 modern Leopard tanks, but on the condition others transfer these tanks, to be able to arm an entire brigade or two," Morawiecki told reporters, as broadcast by national television.
At the same time, the prime minister urged Germany to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine.
"In this situation, the German contribution is of great importance. The largest state of the European Union, the strongest from an economic point of view, cannot sidestep from supporting Ukraine. So far, few weapons have been transferred," Morawiecki said.
Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda, during his visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, said his country would hand over a batch of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition which the country seeks to build to organize joint hardware deliveries to Kiev.
Last week, media reported that France and Poland were pushing Germany to provide Ukraine with its Leopard 2 tanks. However, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said later that day that Berlin so far did not intend to supply Ukraine with Leopards.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
13:14 GMT 18.01.2023
About 500 Civilians Evacuated From Soledar After City's Liberation - DPR Head
MOSCOW, January 18 (Sputnik) - About 500 civilians have already been evacuated from the city of Soledar to other Russian regions, including a shelter in the city of Shakhtarsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), acting DPR head Denis Pushilin said Wednesday.
13:13 GMT 18.01.2023
NATO Deputy Chief Urges Alliance Members to Ramp Up Weapons Production to Help Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday that members of the alliance should increase the production of military equipment and ammunition to help Ukraine and boost their own defense and deterrence capabilities.
"We need to ramp up our industrial capacity to manufacture weapons and ammunition, and work closely with the defense industry to replenish our own stocks. It matters for Ukraine and for our own deterrence and defense," Geoana said in opening remarks at the NATO Military Committee in Brussels.
According to the NATO official, the countries should invest more in defense and view the target of 2% of GDP as a "floor, not a ceiling."
Western countries have ramped up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.
12:52 GMT 18.01.2023
Ukrainian servicemen repair a tank near Kreminna, Lugansk region, on January 12, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
What Tanks Did Western Countries Deliver to Ukraine?
Yesterday, 12:44 GMT
12:51 GMT 18.01.2023
Russia's Victory is Inevitable, Putin Says
The Russian president stressed that Moscow has every reason to describe the Kiev regime as neo-Nazis and to help people, who consider themselves part of the Russian culture.
10:44 GMT 18.01.2023
Putin: Full-Fledged Hostilities Haven't Stopped in Donbass Since 2014, Russia's Actions, Including Special Op, Are Aimed at Ending That War
Full-scale hostilities in the Donbass have not stopped since 2014, and all Russian actions, including the special operation, are aimed at stopping this war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with veterans of the Great Patriotic War and residents of besieged Leningrad.
"In fact, full-scale hostilities in the Donbass have not stopped since 2014 - with the use of heavy equipment, artillery, tanks and aircraft. It all happened. Everything we do today, including in the special military operation, is an attempt to stop this war. That is the meaning of our operation - as well as to protect our people who live there, in these territories," he said.
The president added that Russia did everything to find a peaceful settlement to the situation around Donbass, but it is evident now that it was impossible by definition.
00:03 GMT 18.01.2023
Ukrainian demonstrators carry a giant Ukrainian flag during a pro Ukrainian demonstration in Donetsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 17, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
World
UN Official 'Concerned' Newly Drafted Ukraine Laws May Undermine Right of Religion, Belief
17 January, 23:46 GMT
22:17 GMT 17.01.2023
European Commission Head: West Should Supply Ukraine With Any Weapons Kiev Can Use
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Ukraine should receive any weapons it can use, while the Western countries should increase their military supplies to Kiev.

"The European Union does not own any military capability but I have said from the onset of this atrocious war that Ukraine should get all the military equipment it needs and it can handle. And this also includes the advanced system … We need to step up in that [supplies of weapons and equipment]," von der Leyen told CNN.

She also expressed hope that Germany would soon decide on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.
20:19 GMT 17.01.2023
A US Patriot missile defence system is pictured at the Hatzor Airforce Base in Israel on March 8, 2018. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
Americas
Pentagon: Ukrainian Troops Officially Begin Patriot Missile Training at US Military Base
17 January, 20:24 GMT
18:23 GMT 17.01.2023
Kissinger Says Ukrainian Membership in NATO ‘Appropriate’ Under Current Conditions
Ukrainian membership in NATO has become "appropriate" since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation and after the idea of a neutral Ukraine had lost its meaning, Henry Kissinger said on Tuesday.
"Now that this process [the Russian-Ukrainian conflict] has reached its level, the idea of a neutral Ukraine under these conditions is no longer meaningful, and the end of the process… ought to be guaranteed by NATO in whatever forms NATO can develop, but I believe the Ukrainian membership in NATO would be an appropriate action," Kissinger said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) event.
Kissinger clarified that before the conflict began he was opposed to the idea of Ukraine becoming a NATO member because this could result in a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now, he sees no reason why Kiev should not become a member of the alliance.
NATO allies promised Ukraine and Georgia back in 2008 that they would one day join the military alliance but said neither was ready to be admitted immediately.
Russia has repeatedly stated that it will not tolerate Ukraine's membership in NATO, and will not allow the emergence of military offensive infrastructure on its eastern borders.
17:17 GMT 17.01.2023
Netherlands Intends to Send Patriot Battery to Ukraine, Dutch PM Says
The Netherlands intends to join the United States and Germany in sending a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
"We have the intention to join what you are doing with Germany on the Patriot project," Rutte said ahead of talks with President Joe Biden at the White House.
The United States and Germany are each sending one Patriot battery to Ukraine to bolster its air defense capability amid Russia's special military operation in the country. Several Ukrainian troops have already arrived at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to begin training on the Patriot system, which may take several months to complete.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the Netherlands is considering sending a Patriot system to Kiev and will soon make its final decision on the issue.
17:02 GMT 17.01.2023
Top US, Ukraine Generals Hold First In-Person Meeting in Poland, Discuss Ukraine: Pentagon
S Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley met with his Ukrainian counterpart Valerii Zaluzhnyi in Poland and discussed issues concerning the conflict in Ukraine, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said on Tuesday.
"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley met with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi today in Poland. This marks their first in-person meeting," Butler said in a press release.
The two military officials discussed the recent developments amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and exchanged assessments about the situation, Butler said.
Milley reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine, Butler added without providing any further details.
17:01 GMT 17.01.2023
Top UK Diplomat Says Western Allies Should Facilitate Quick Victory of Kiev
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday called on Western allies to step up their support for Kiev to hasten the end of the ongoing conflict by securing a Ukrainian victory over Russia.
"[T]his is the time if we want to bring this to a successful conclusion. And, of course, we should look to bring it [the conflict] to a conclusion quickly. The conclusion has to be a Ukrainian victory, and that dictates therefore that we need to intensify our support at this point in time […] to give the Ukrainians the tools they need to get the job done," Cleverly said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) event.
According to Cleverly, while it is hard to speculate on the next phase of the conflict, it is in no one’s interest to see it become a "long, drawn-out, attritional war."
16:29 GMT 17.01.2023
Von Der Leyen Says EU Vows to Introduce 10th Package of Russia Sanctions: Reports
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the intention of the European Union to introduce the tenth package of Russia sanctions, US TV channel reported.
The new package of measures will be mainly aimed at closing loopholes, ending circumventions of sanctions, as well as rolling out massive consequences for those who circumvent EU sanctions.
