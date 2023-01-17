https://sputniknews.com/20230117/jeremy-clarkson-to-be-dropped-by-amazon-after-retired-royals-snub-apology-report-says-1106425675.html
Jeremy Clarkson to Be Dropped by Amazon After Retired Royals Snub Apology, Report Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already blighted the career of another British broadcaster. Piers Morgan lost his presenter's job on Good Morning Britain after questioning their claims that royal life was hellish.
Amazon Prime is reportedly set to droop British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson's shows after Prince Harry and his wife rejected his apology for a recent article criticizing them.The multi-millionaire stars of Amazon's rival Netflix refused to accept the apology in Clarkson's Christmas Day email on the basis that it was addressed to Prince Harry alone.In his regular column for British newspaper The Sun last month, the former Top Gear presenter attacked the couple over their Netflix tell-all series, where Harry sits meekly while his US former actress wife Meghan Markle pokes fun at his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Clarkson wrote that he dreamt of seeing Meghan in a scene from HBO series Game of Thrones, where she is paraded naked through the city streets in shame as commoners pelt her with dung. The Sun issued an apology for the article within days.An official statement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesman also complained that Clarkson made his apology privately rather than grovelling to the wayward royals in public — although he has since done so. It also accused the journalist of spreading "conspiracy theories", "misogyny" and "hate".Amazon may now ditch Clarkson's two series on the subscription streaming service, Clarkson's Farm and Grand Tour.Clarkson would not be the first journalist to lose his job for criticising the couple, who have capitalised on their position as former royal insiders since renouncing their state duties as members in 2020.Former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan was sacked from ITV's Good Morning Britain in 2020 for questioning Markle's claim she was nearly driven to suicide by life at the many royal palaces. It later emerged that the Duchess had personally complained to the programme about his comments.Prince Harry's kudos among Britons has further slumped since the publication last week of his victimhood-laden memoir Spare.
Amazon Prime is reportedly set to droop British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson's shows after Prince Harry and his wife rejected his apology for a recent article criticizing them.
The multi-millionaire stars of Amazon's rival Netflix refused to accept the apology in Clarkson's Christmas Day email on the basis that it was addressed to Prince Harry alone.
In his regular column for British newspaper The Sun last month, the former Top Gear presenter attacked the couple over their Netflix tell-all series, where Harry sits meekly while his US former actress wife Meghan Markle pokes fun at his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
Clarkson wrote that he dreamt of seeing Meghan in a scene from HBO series Game of Thrones, where she is paraded naked through the city streets in shame as commoners pelt her with dung. The Sun issued an apology for the article within days.
An official statement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesman also complained that Clarkson made his apology privately rather than grovelling to the wayward royals in public — although he has since done so. It also accused the journalist of spreading "conspiracy theories", "misogyny" and "hate".
"What remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny," the statement read. "Unless each of his other pieces were also written "in a hurry", as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."
Amazon may now ditch Clarkson's two series on the subscription streaming service, Clarkson's Farm and Grand Tour.
Clarkson would not be the first journalist to lose his job for criticising the couple, who have capitalised on their position as former royal insiders since renouncing their state duties as members in 2020.
Former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan was sacked from ITV's Good Morning Britain in 2020 for questioning Markle's claim she was nearly driven to suicide by life at the many royal palaces. It later emerged that the Duchess had personally complained to the programme about his comments.
Prince Harry's kudos among Britons has further slumped
since the publication last week of his victimhood-laden memoir Spare
.