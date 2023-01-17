https://sputniknews.com/20230117/chinese-vice-premier-liu-he-urges-world-to-abandon-cold-war-mentality-at-davos-forum-1106434558.html

China Urges World to ‘Abandon Cold War Mentality’ at Davos Forum

In 2018, the US committed itself to a strategy of “great power competition” with Russia and China, who it claimed were aiming to upend the “rules-based international order” by trying to become Washington’s equals. However, both nations have disavowed such goals, as well as the formation of regional power blocs.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said the country’s market socialist economy was open for business and would soon bounce back from a troubled previous year during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. However, he also warned of the dangers of the planet breaking into competing political and strategic blocs as per the twentieth century.“We believe that an equitable international economic order must be preserved by all of us,” he added.Liu’s comments evoked the annual forum’s theme for 2023: “Cooperation in a Fragmented World." He likewise made clear the People’s Republic of China opposes unilateralism as well as economic protectionist policies, which has been interpreted as a swipe at the United States’ moves in recent months to separate its own microchip suppliers in East Asia from its Chinese competitor.The vice premier, who is also a prominent economist and director of the Communist Party of China’s Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, predicted that China’s hybrid economy, which combines socialist economic planning of core industries with a large capitalist market sector, would rebound in the coming year.“Life has been restored to normal in China,” he said. “Our focus [on Covid] is now on treating the elderly and we have sufficient supplies.”Until December, China had spent nearly three years under a strict program of controlling COVID-19 outbreaks with lockdowns, support networks for quarantined populations, and testing on a massive scale to identify all potential cases.The lockdowns forced economic planners to repeatedly revise their growth expectations. Economic data released on Tuesday showed China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at just 2.9% last year - far below the 5.5% expected in Beijing.

