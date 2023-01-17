https://sputniknews.com/20230117/biden-would-defeat-trump-in-2024-but-lose-to-desantis-new-polls-finds-1106439885.html
Biden Would Defeat Trump in 2024 But Lose to DeSantis, New Polls Finds
Biden Would Defeat Trump in 2024 But Lose to DeSantis, New Polls Finds
A new poll has found that US President Joe Biden’s most troublesome rival in the 2024 presidential elections wouldn’t be the one he faced off against in 2020 ... 17.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-17T22:18+0000
2023-01-17T22:18+0000
2023-01-17T22:13+0000
americas
us
poll
ron desantis
joe biden
donald trump
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094928433_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0957d31db76a6603173c71d3f3b60713.jpg
The results of a WPA Intelligence poll conducted in the first week of January 2023 recently found that US President Joe Biden would handily beat Trump if the 2024 election were held tomorrow - but he would lose to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.On the other side of things, the poll also asked about voters’ unfavorable opinions of the trio. DeSantis’ unfavorable rating was the lowest at 38%, while Biden had a 55% unfavorable rating and Trump 60%.Those results follow the broad trends observed by researchers in recent months, as DeSantis has surged ahead of Trump in popularity on the heels of a handily-won reelection in November, and as Trump has foundered amid multiple scandals and lawsuits. Biden has also seen a boost in popularity since the November midterms, which his Democratic Party didn’t lose as badly as many expected.Of the three, only Trump has officially committed himself to the 2024 election, while Biden has said he intends to run if physically and mentally able, but has not made an official declaration yet. DeSantis is expected to announce later this year.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094928433_293:0:3024:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_549f0353a47803db42dd261c2c9606c3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, poll, ron desantis, joe biden, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections
us, poll, ron desantis, joe biden, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections
Biden Would Defeat Trump in 2024 But Lose to DeSantis, New Polls Finds
A new poll has found that US President Joe Biden’s most troublesome rival in the 2024 presidential elections wouldn’t be the one he faced off against in 2020 - then-US President Donald Trump, who announced his campaign in November 2022.
The results of a WPA Intelligence poll
conducted in the first week of January 2023 recently found that US President Joe Biden would handily beat Trump if the 2024 election were held tomorrow - but he would lose to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The poll of 1,035 voters found that 49% preferred Biden to his predecessor, but if the race was between Biden and DeSantis, the Florida governor would beat the incumbent president by 42% to 45%.
On the other side of things, the poll also asked about voters’ unfavorable opinions of the trio. DeSantis’ unfavorable rating was the lowest at 38%, while Biden had a 55% unfavorable rating and Trump 60%.
Those results follow the broad trends observed
by researchers in recent months, as DeSantis has surged ahead of Trump in popularity on the heels of a handily-won reelection in November, and as Trump has foundered amid multiple scandals and lawsuits. Biden has also seen a boost in popularity since the November midterms, which his Democratic Party didn’t lose as badly as many expected.
It may also not be a coincidence that DeSantis is by far the youngest of the three: while in 2024, Biden will be 82 years old and Trump will be 78, DeSantis will be just 46 years of age.
Of the three, only Trump has officially committed himself to the 2024 election, while Biden has said he intends to run if physically and mentally able, but has not made an official declaration yet. DeSantis is expected to announce later this year.