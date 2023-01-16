https://sputniknews.com/20230116/white-house-has-no-visitor-logs-for-bidens-house-in-delaware-counsels-office-1106406914.html
White House Has No Visitor Logs for Biden's House in Delaware: Counsel's Office
White House Has No Visitor Logs for Biden's House in Delaware: Counsel's Office
The White House does not have visitor logs for US President Joe Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, where some of the recently found classified documents were stored, the White House Counsel's Office said on Monday.
2023-01-16T17:25+0000
2023-01-16T17:25+0000
2023-01-16T17:25+0000
americas
biden classified files
us
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106406730_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e11cc0dbb3684755f047ff0e81bb4a74.jpg
On Monday, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a think-tank office Biden once used, prompting a federal probe into the matter. The second batch of documents was discovered in the garage of Biden's house in Wilmington, while another one-page classified document was found in an adjacent room. The US Department of Justice is investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in office and residential premises not authorized for their storage. The president's lawyers have promised full cooperation with the investigation, expressing confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.
https://sputniknews.com/20230115/fbi-raid-happens-when-gop--critics-blast-biden-doj-as-corrupt-mess-amid-classified-docs-row-1106331182.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106406730_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47fafd5fe829071c2f067c89a2c545cc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, classified docs in biden's home, biden scandal, investigation into biden
joe biden, classified docs in biden's home, biden scandal, investigation into biden
White House Has No Visitor Logs for Biden's House in Delaware: Counsel's Office
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House does not have visitor logs for US President Joe Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, where some of the recently found classified documents were stored, the White House Counsel's Office said on Monday.
On Monday, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents
pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a think-tank office Biden once used, prompting a federal probe
into the matter. The second batch
of documents was discovered in the garage of Biden's house in Wilmington, while another one-page classified document was found in an adjacent room.
"Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal. But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them," the counsel's office told Fox News.
The US Department of Justice is investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in office and residential premises not authorized for their storage.
The president's lawyers have promised full cooperation with the investigation
, expressing confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.