White House Has No Visitor Logs for Biden's House in Delaware: Counsel's Office

The White House does not have visitor logs for US President Joe Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, where some of the recently found classified documents were stored, the White House Counsel's Office said on Monday.

On Monday, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a think-tank office Biden once used, prompting a federal probe into the matter. The second batch of documents was discovered in the garage of Biden's house in Wilmington, while another one-page classified document was found in an adjacent room. The US Department of Justice is investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in office and residential premises not authorized for their storage. The president's lawyers have promised full cooperation with the investigation, expressing confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.

