US Military Reportedly Starts Training Ukrainian Soldiers in Germany

In late November, US media reported that Washington is considering expanding its training of the Ukrainian military that may include drills for up to 2,500 troops monthly at an American base in Germany

On Sunday, the US military started the “new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces” on German territory, an American media outlet has cited General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying.According to the general, the complex training, which will include “classroom instruction and field work,” is due to be combined with an array of new weapons, artillery, tanks and other vehicles heading to Ukraine from Western countries.He added that it would be “ideal” if the newly trained forces are able to use all the incoming weapons and equipment “sometime before the spring rains show up.”The media outlet reported that until now, the US Department of Defense had declined to say exactly when the training would begin. The outlet also noted that the more than 3,100 Ukrainian troops that had already purportedly been trained by US military instructors use and maintain “certain weapons and other equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS.”Russian diplomats also stressed that Berlin’s move shows that Western countries are not interested in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, the embassy said.The remarks came after a US media outlet quoted unnamed sources as saying in late November that the Pentagon plans to enlarge its combat training of the Ukrainian troops, including in Germany, where military exercises for up to 2,500 troops may be conducted on monthly basis.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the US and its allies have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine, warning that it adds fuel to the fire.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry also cautioned that NATO countries “playing with fire" by providing Kiev with arms.

