International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230116/uk-govt-decides-to-block-scotlands-gender-recognition-reform-bill-1106413013.html
UK Gov't Decides to Block Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill
UK Gov't Decides to Block Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK's Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said on Monday that he decided to block Scotland's reform bill that would allow people to... 16.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-16T20:44+0000
2023-01-16T20:44+0000
world
nicola sturgeon
scotland
united kingdom
alister jack
trans rights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082286169_0:109:3072:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_84f2f1837a0a90f75bc26c9a57903cc1.jpg
In late December, the Scottish Parliament passed the gender recognition reform bill by 86 votes to 39. The reform would lower the age at which a person can change the gender on their identification papers from 18 to 16 years. After several days of discussions, the lawmakers were able to vote only on 60 amendments out of 153. Jack added that after careful and thorough consideration of all relevant recommendations and policy implications, he became concerned that the legislation would have a negative impact on UK-wide equality legislation. The bill, proposed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon several years ago, has drawn praise and criticism from different segments of the public. On Sunday, dozens of demonstrators, speaking both for and against the bill, gathered near the Scottish Parliament during the lawmakers' discussion of the latest amendments. Many Scottish residents believe that passing such a bill means that Scottish law will now be different from the rest of the UK. According to the bill, a person who wishes to obtain a legal gender recognition certificate (GRC) is no longer required to have a confirmed diagnosis of gender dysphoria. A person who wants to change genders must provide evidence only that they have lived in the desired "acquired gender" for three months instead of the previously required two years. For minors, this period will be six months. Another three month reflection period will be given to possibly reconsider the decision.Sturgeon, who previously accused the UK Government of using trans people as a "political weapon" criticized the announcement on Twitter.
scotland
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082286169_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e4446a535f276557e3932fa16ae9af7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicola sturgeon, scotland, united kingdom, alister jack, trans rights
nicola sturgeon, scotland, united kingdom, alister jack, trans rights

UK Gov't Decides to Block Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill

20:44 GMT 16.01.2023
© AP Photo / Francois MoriEuropean, Scottish and Great Britain flags float in front of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. The Scottish court says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's planned suspension of Parliament is lawful. The closely watched decision was revealed Wednesday. It is the first of several challenges to Johnson's maneuver that gives lawmakers little time to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union without an agreement on Oct. 31.
European, Scottish and Great Britain flags float in front of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. The Scottish court says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's planned suspension of Parliament is lawful. The closely watched decision was revealed Wednesday. It is the first of several challenges to Johnson's maneuver that gives lawmakers little time to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union without an agreement on Oct. 31. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK's Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said on Monday that he decided to block Scotland's reform bill that would allow people to apply for a legal gender reassignment from the age of 16.
In late December, the Scottish Parliament passed the gender recognition reform bill by 86 votes to 39. The reform would lower the age at which a person can change the gender on their identification papers from 18 to 16 years. After several days of discussions, the lawmakers were able to vote only on 60 amendments out of 153.
"I have decided to make an order under section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998, preventing the Scottish Parliament’s Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from proceeding to Royal Assent," Jack said in a statement as quoted by the UK government.
Jack added that after careful and thorough consideration of all relevant recommendations and policy implications, he became concerned that the legislation would have a negative impact on UK-wide equality legislation.
The bill, proposed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon several years ago, has drawn praise and criticism from different segments of the public. On Sunday, dozens of demonstrators, speaking both for and against the bill, gathered near the Scottish Parliament during the lawmakers' discussion of the latest amendments. Many Scottish residents believe that passing such a bill means that Scottish law will now be different from the rest of the UK.
According to the bill, a person who wishes to obtain a legal gender recognition certificate (GRC) is no longer required to have a confirmed diagnosis of gender dysphoria. A person who wants to change genders must provide evidence only that they have lived in the desired "acquired gender" for three months instead of the previously required two years. For minors, this period will be six months. Another three month reflection period will be given to possibly reconsider the decision.
Sturgeon, who previously accused the UK Government of using trans people as a "political weapon" criticized the announcement on Twitter.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала