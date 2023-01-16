UK Gov't Decides to Block Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill

https://sputniknews.com/20230116/uk-govt-decides-to-block-scotlands-gender-recognition-reform-bill-1106413013.html

In late December, the Scottish Parliament passed the gender recognition reform bill by 86 votes to 39. The reform would lower the age at which a person can change the gender on their identification papers from 18 to 16 years. After several days of discussions, the lawmakers were able to vote only on 60 amendments out of 153. Jack added that after careful and thorough consideration of all relevant recommendations and policy implications, he became concerned that the legislation would have a negative impact on UK-wide equality legislation. The bill, proposed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon several years ago, has drawn praise and criticism from different segments of the public. On Sunday, dozens of demonstrators, speaking both for and against the bill, gathered near the Scottish Parliament during the lawmakers' discussion of the latest amendments. Many Scottish residents believe that passing such a bill means that Scottish law will now be different from the rest of the UK. According to the bill, a person who wishes to obtain a legal gender recognition certificate (GRC) is no longer required to have a confirmed diagnosis of gender dysphoria. A person who wants to change genders must provide evidence only that they have lived in the desired "acquired gender" for three months instead of the previously required two years. For minors, this period will be six months. Another three month reflection period will be given to possibly reconsider the decision.Sturgeon, who previously accused the UK Government of using trans people as a "political weapon" criticized the announcement on Twitter.

