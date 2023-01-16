https://sputniknews.com/20230116/turkish-foreign-minister-calls-on-us-to-maintain-balance-in-relations-with-turkey-greece-1106407092.html

Turkish Foreign Minister Calls on US to Maintain Balance in Relations With Turkey, Greece

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday called on the United States to maintain balance in its relations with Turkey and Greece.

The US has abandoned its course toward balanced relations between Greece and Turkey in recent years, which affects the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Cavusoglu said during a press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic. He added that Washington's rejection of the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus was also deteriorating the situation on the island. Turkey and Greece have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times since 2020. Disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime borders. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of deploying weapons on the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

