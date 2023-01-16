https://sputniknews.com/20230116/thousands-of-students-protest-against-judicial-reform-in-israel-1106412762.html

Thousands of Students Protest Against Judicial Reform in Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of students held protests across Israel against the government's newly proposed judicial reform, Israeli media reported on Monday. 16.01.2023, Sputnik International

The protests were held on Monday at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University, the University of Haifa and dozens of other educational institutions. At the same time, some students held alternative actions in support of the government's plans, the Times of Israel newspaper said. Four students at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem were arrested after blocking a road and refusing to comply with police instructions, the Haaretz newspaper said, citing authorities. On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests. On Saturday, around 80,000 Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the contested judicial reform plan. A similar rally last week was attended by over 10,000 people.

