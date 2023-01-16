https://sputniknews.com/20230116/russian-fighter-escorts-german-spy-plane-over-baltic-sea-defense-ministry-1106406247.html

Russian Fighter Escorts German Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea: Defense Ministry

Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to escort German reconnaissance aircraft Orion over the Baltic Sea, which was trying to approach the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.

According to the NDCC, on January 16, Russian airspace control detected an air target approaching the Russian border over the Baltic Sea. To identify it and prevent the breach, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled. The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching an aircraft of a foreign state.

