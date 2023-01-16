https://sputniknews.com/20230116/russian-fighter-escorts-german-spy-plane-over-baltic-sea-defense-ministry-1106406247.html
Russian Fighter Escorts German Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea: Defense Ministry
Russian Fighter Escorts German Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea: Defense Ministry
Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to escort German reconnaissance aircraft Orion over the Baltic Sea, which was trying to approach the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.
2023-01-16T16:45+0000
2023-01-16T16:45+0000
2023-01-16T16:47+0000
russia
germany
su-27
interception
spy plane
baltic sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106406098_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a931137cb5e88710fdef49a4fc27ee41.jpg
According to the NDCC, on January 16, Russian airspace control detected an air target approaching the Russian border over the Baltic Sea. To identify it and prevent the breach, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled. The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching an aircraft of a foreign state.
germany
baltic sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106406098_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5209f00564058cc7842e3acd527a8040.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, germany, plane interception, german spy plan, spy plane near russia, russian borders, espionage, baltic sea, russian fighters escorts german plane
russia, germany, plane interception, german spy plan, spy plane near russia, russian borders, espionage, baltic sea, russian fighters escorts german plane
Russian Fighter Escorts German Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea: Defense Ministry
16:45 GMT 16.01.2023 (Updated: 16:47 GMT 16.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to escort German reconnaissance aircraft Orion over the Baltic Sea, which was trying to approach the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.
According to the NDCC, on January 16, Russian airspace control detected an air target
approaching the Russian border over the Baltic Sea. To identify it and prevent the breach, a Su-27 fighter
from the air defense forces of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled.
"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as the R-3C Orion base patrol aircraft of the German Navy and escorted it over the Baltic Sea. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state bordern, the Russian fighter returned to the home airfield. The breach of the Russian state border was not allowed," the center said.
The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching an aircraft of a foreign state.