International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230116/over-3000-year-old-royal-tomb-discovered-in-egypts-luxor-1106393590.html
Over 3,000-Year-Old Royal Tomb Discovered in Egypt's Luxor
Over 3,000-Year-Old Royal Tomb Discovered in Egypt's Luxor
The joint Egyptian-British mission found a previously unknown ancient royal tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, according to the country’s authorities.
2023-01-16T10:47+0000
2023-01-16T10:47+0000
africa
north africa
middle east
egypt
luxor
tomb
ancient tombs
archeology
discovery
ancient treasure
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106393280_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ed68cd7605bbba39749dbf1bdc0c357.jpg
A joint Egyptian-British mission has found a previously undiscovered ancient royal tomb in the Egyptian city of Luxor, according to the country’s authorities. The royal tomb was discovered in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River, 650 kilometers south of Cairo, Egypt’s capital. The mission consisted of archaeologists from the Supreme Council of Antiquities and the New Kingdom Research Foundation at the University of Cambridge. Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, highlighted the importance of the recent discovery, stating that based on initial evidence it could be a tomb dating back to the 18th dynasty of pharaonic Egypt, which spanned from 1550/1549 BC to 1292 BC. Archaeologists claimed it could be a tomb of a royal wife or princess. The information is expected to be verified in the near future as soon as the archaeological documentation of the tomb is gathered. Work at the site is set to continue. According to the director of the Western Valleys archeological site Mohsen Kamel, the tomb's state of preservation is quite poor, as it was partially damaged by floodwaters during ancient times which flooded it with sand and limestone, obliterating its inscriptions. The tomb is the latest discovery in a series of findings Egypt has recently publicized in a bid to revive its tourism sector, which heavily relies on the country’s ancient treasures. The industry was largely affected by years of political unrest and later by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a significant drop in the number of tourists visiting the country, and subsequently decreased revenue derived from the sector.
https://sputniknews.com/20221127/century-of-breakthrough-egypt-marks-100th-anniversary-of-pharaoh-tutankhamuns-tombs-discovery-1104755626.html
africa
north africa
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maria Konokhova
Maria Konokhova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106393280_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1d148726df9e4834cdeb59094deb4be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north africa, egypt, luxor, archeological discovery, ancient tomb, the 18th dynasty of pharaonic egypt, tourism
north africa, egypt, luxor, archeological discovery, ancient tomb, the 18th dynasty of pharaonic egypt, tourism

Over 3,000-Year-Old Royal Tomb Discovered in Egypt's Luxor

10:47 GMT 16.01.2023
© AP Photo / Mohamed El-ShahedTourists visit Luxor Temple ​on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, one day after the reopening ceremony of the Avenue of Sphinxes commonly known as El Kebbash Road in Luxor, Egypt.
Tourists visit Luxor Temple ​on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, one day after the reopening ceremony of the Avenue of Sphinxes commonly known as El Kebbash Road in Luxor, Egypt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
© AP Photo / Mohamed El-Shahed
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
Luxor, a city in southern Egypt, is particularly famous for its archaeological treasures dating back to the times of the pharaohs. The city is often characterized as the greatest open-air museum, as within its territory lie numerous ancient monuments, temples and tombs.
A joint Egyptian-British mission has found a previously undiscovered ancient royal tomb in the Egyptian city of Luxor, according to the country’s authorities.
The royal tomb was discovered in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River, 650 kilometers south of Cairo, Egypt’s capital. The mission consisted of archaeologists from the Supreme Council of Antiquities and the New Kingdom Research Foundation at the University of Cambridge.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, highlighted the importance of the recent discovery, stating that based on initial evidence it could be a tomb dating back to the 18th dynasty of pharaonic Egypt, which spanned from 1550/1549 BC to 1292 BC. Archaeologists claimed it could be a tomb of a royal wife or princess.
The information is expected to be verified in the near future as soon as the archaeological documentation of the tomb is gathered. Work at the site is set to continue.
According to the director of the Western Valleys archeological site Mohsen Kamel, the tomb's state of preservation is quite poor, as it was partially damaged by floodwaters during ancient times which flooded it with sand and limestone, obliterating its inscriptions.
The tomb is the latest discovery in a series of findings Egypt has recently publicized in a bid to revive its tourism sector, which heavily relies on the country’s ancient treasures. The industry was largely affected by years of political unrest and later by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a significant drop in the number of tourists visiting the country, and subsequently decreased revenue derived from the sector.
Replicas of Egyptian King Tutankhamun’s magnificent burial goods - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2022
Africa
Century of Breakthrough: Egypt Marks 100th Anniversary of Pharaoh Tutankhamun's Tomb's Discovery
27 November 2022, 17:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Region Using 155mm Artillery Shells08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала