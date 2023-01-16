https://sputniknews.com/20230116/man-arrested-in-uk-as-part-of-probe-into-uranium-detection-at-heathrow-airport-1106388419.html

Man Arrested in UK as Part of Probe Into Uranium Detection at Heathrow Airport

Man Arrested in UK as Part of Probe Into Uranium Detection at Heathrow Airport

A 60-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail in the United Kingdom as part of the ongoing investigation into uranium detection at London's Heathrow Airport in December 2022, London's Metropolitan Police said.

2023-01-16T06:30+0000

2023-01-16T06:30+0000

2023-01-16T06:30+0000

world

uk

heathrow airport

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1083403003_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_11564a456885a446cb3d542cd40c9ddd.jpg

The police added that the suspect had been taken to a police station in northwest England but later released "on bail until a date in April." He was detained on suspicion of an offense under the 2006 Terrorism Act, according to the statement. Commander Richard Smith said that the incident "was clearly of concern," but still did not "appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public." On December 29, 2022, traces of uranium were detected at Heathrow Airport during a routine screening. On January 11, the counter-terrorism unit of London's Metropolitan Police Service announced an investigation in connection with the uranium package detected at the airport. According to law enforcement officers, the package was from Oman. The amount of uranium was extremely small and did not pose any threat to people. The package originated in Pakistan before arriving at Heathrow aboard an Oman Air passenger jet from Muscat, according to British media.

heathrow airport

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uranium at heathrow airport, terrorism at uk, london`s metropolitan police, uranium incident at airport