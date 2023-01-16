International
Man Arrested in UK as Part of Probe Into Uranium Detection at Heathrow Airport
Man Arrested in UK as Part of Probe Into Uranium Detection at Heathrow Airport
A 60-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail in the United Kingdom as part of the ongoing investigation into uranium detection at London's Heathrow Airport in December 2022, London's Metropolitan Police said.
The police added that the suspect had been taken to a police station in northwest England but later released "on bail until a date in April." He was detained on suspicion of an offense under the 2006 Terrorism Act, according to the statement. Commander Richard Smith said that the incident "was clearly of concern," but still did not "appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public." On December 29, 2022, traces of uranium were detected at Heathrow Airport during a routine screening. On January 11, the counter-terrorism unit of London's Metropolitan Police Service announced an investigation in connection with the uranium package detected at the airport. According to law enforcement officers, the package was from Oman. The amount of uranium was extremely small and did not pose any threat to people. The package originated in Pakistan before arriving at Heathrow aboard an Oman Air passenger jet from Muscat, according to British media.
06:30 GMT 16.01.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunhamn this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, people in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, during England's coronavirus lockdown
n this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, people in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, during England's coronavirus lockdown - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
MOSCOW (Sputnik) A 60-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail in the United Kingdom as part of the ongoing investigation into uranium detection at London's Heathrow Airport in December 2022, London's Metropolitan Police said.
"A man has been arrested and released on bail as part of an ongoing investigation linked to the discovery of traces of uranium within a cargo package at Heathrow Airport on 29 December 2022," the police said in a statement released on Sunday.
The police added that the suspect had been taken to a police station in northwest England but later released "on bail until a date in April." He was detained on suspicion of an offense under the 2006 Terrorism Act, according to the statement.
Commander Richard Smith said that the incident "was clearly of concern," but still did not "appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public."
On December 29, 2022, traces of uranium were detected at Heathrow Airport during a routine screening.
On January 11, the counter-terrorism unit of London's Metropolitan Police Service announced an investigation in connection with the uranium package detected at the airport. According to law enforcement officers, the package was from Oman. The amount of uranium was extremely small and did not pose any threat to people.
The package originated in Pakistan before arriving at Heathrow aboard an Oman Air passenger jet from Muscat, according to British media.
