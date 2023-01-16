https://sputniknews.com/20230116/magnitude-60-earthquake-occurs-off-indonesias-coast-1106385294.html

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Occurs Off Indonesia's Coast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of Indonesia's North Sumatra Province, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre... 16.01.2023, Sputnik International

The quake occurred at 22:30 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of about 80 kilometers (50 miles). The epicenter was located about 153 kilometers southwest of the city of Pematangsiantar in North Sumatra, EMSC said. The city has a population of around 209,000 people. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency did not issue a tsunami warning due to the earthquake.Indonesia is in the "Ring of Fire" area of the Pacific Basin, named for its high concentration of fault lines and volcanos that make earthquakes a frequent occurrence.In November, a 5.6 magnitude quake hit Indonesia's West Java region, killing more than 300 people in Cianjur City.

