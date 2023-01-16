LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Region Using 155mm Artillery Shells

Since October 10, the Russian military has been performing precision strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure in response for Kiev`s terrorist attacks on Russia, in particular the bombing of the Crimean bridge performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Last weeks saw intensified battles in Donbass with Russian military successfully liberating the strategic town of Soledar. The capture of the town will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.
