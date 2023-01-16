International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Region Using 155mm Artillery Shells
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Region Using 155mm Artillery Shells
Russia initiated a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, following the plea from the Donetsk and Lugansk People`s Republics to protect their people in the wake of increased attacks from Ukraine.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian military
ukraine
Local women clean up outside a house that was damaged by a Ukrainian night shelling in Gorlovka. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Region Using 155mm Artillery Shells

08:43 GMT 16.01.2023 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 16.01.2023)
Being updated
Russia initiated its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, following a plea from the Donetsk and Lugansk People`s Republics for protection in the wake of increased attacks from Ukraine.
Since October 10, the Russian military has been performing precision strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure in response for Kiev`s terrorist attacks on Russia, in particular the bombing of the Crimean bridge performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Last weeks saw intensified battles in Donbass with Russian military successfully liberating the strategic town of Soledar. The capture of the town will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
09:43 GMT 16.01.2023
Seven Drones Shot Down Over Sea in Sevastopol Over Past 23 Hours, Facilities in the City Not Damaged - Governor
09:19 GMT 16.01.2023
Number of Drones Taken Down by Russia's Sevastopol Air Defense Reaches Three - Governor
Russian air defense systems shot down three unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) off the coast of the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea in a day, the air defense continues to repel attacks, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Razvozhayev said that two drone attacks were repelled by air defense systems off the coast of Sevastopol.
"The current situation is the following: three UAVs were shot down at sea. Our air defense forces continue to repel the attack. We remain calm," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
08:59 GMT 16.01.2023
US Military Reportedly Starts Training Ukrainian Soldiers in Germany
(File) US special forces instructor, left, trains Ukrainian soldiers at the military training ground in Ukraine's Khmelnitsk region Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
World
US Military Reportedly Starts Training Ukrainian Soldiers in Germany
06:16 GMT
08:52 GMT 16.01.2023
NATO Secretary General: ‘Crucial Phase’ of Ukraine Conflict Calls For Heavy Arms Supplies
Norwegian Leopard 2 A4 NO Tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Stoltenberg: ‘Crucial Phase’ of Ukraine Conflict Calls For Heavy Arms Supplies
04:26 GMT
07:29 GMT 16.01.2023
IAEA Expanding Presence in Ukraine to Help Prevent Nuclear Accident During Conflict
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expanding its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday.
"@IAEAorg is expanding its presence in #Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict. I’m proud to lead this mission to [Ukraine], where we’re deploying in all of the country’s NPPs to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security," Grossi tweeted.
