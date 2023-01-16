https://sputniknews.com/20230116/james-comer-biden-refuses-transparent-investigation-into-classified-documents-case-1106413155.html

James Comer: Biden 'Refuses' Transparent Investigation Into Classified Documents Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden does not want a transparent investigation into the case of classified documents found at separate locations linked to... 16.01.2023, Sputnik International

On January 9, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a federal probe into the matter. A second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room. He added that the Congress will continue to press the Biden administration for answers and information related to the discovered documents. The US Department of Justice is investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in office and residential premises not authorized for their storage. The president's lawyers have promised full cooperation with the investigation, expressing confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.

