https://sputniknews.com/20230116/james-comer-biden-refuses-transparent-investigation-into-classified-documents-case-1106413155.html
James Comer: Biden 'Refuses' Transparent Investigation Into Classified Documents Case
James Comer: Biden 'Refuses' Transparent Investigation Into Classified Documents Case
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden does not want a transparent investigation into the case of classified documents found at separate locations linked to... 16.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-16T21:14+0000
2023-01-16T21:14+0000
2023-01-16T21:14+0000
americas
joe biden
classified documents
james comer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106233639_0:0:1765:994_1920x0_80_0_0_b11ad3ffa3115b1c0cf87ae071feff70.png
On January 9, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a federal probe into the matter. A second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room. He added that the Congress will continue to press the Biden administration for answers and information related to the discovered documents. The US Department of Justice is investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in office and residential premises not authorized for their storage. The president's lawyers have promised full cooperation with the investigation, expressing confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106233639_164:0:1604:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_90bd9e4fecea0a7bfe1b3a18244c15e2.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, classified documents, james comer
joe biden, classified documents, james comer
James Comer: Biden 'Refuses' Transparent Investigation Into Classified Documents Case
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden does not want a transparent investigation into the case of classified documents found at separate locations linked to him, lead Republican on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee James Comer said on Monday.
On January 9, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a federal probe into the matter. A second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.
"President Biden promised to have the most transparent administration in history but he refuses to be transparent when it matters most. The White House, National Archives, and the Justice Department withheld information from Congress and the American people about classified records found in unsecure locations from Joe Biden’s time as vice president. The American people deserve transparency, not secrecy," Comer was quoted as saying by Fox News.
He added that the Congress will continue to press the Biden administration for answers and information related to the discovered documents.
The US Department of Justice is investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in office and residential premises not authorized for their storage.
The president's lawyers have promised full cooperation with the investigation, expressing confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.