Italian Police Arrest Sicily's Cosa Nostra Mafia Boss

The kingpin, who claimed that he had filled the whole cemetery by himself, has been on the run for almost three decades.

Italian Carabinieri police have arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, who is accused of being a boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia. In 2002, Denaro was sentenced in absentia to a life term for orchestrating the murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.He also faces a life sentence for organizing bomb attacks in Rome, Milan and Florence that claimed ten lives in 1993. Denaro was nicknamed “Diabolik” (“Devilish”, “Fiendish”) and was infamous for his cruelty. In March 1993, he was summoned to the court to testify, prompting him to flee. His whereabouts have remained unknown until now.

