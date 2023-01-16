https://sputniknews.com/20230116/italian-actress-gina-lollobrigida-reportedly-dies-aged-95-1106399546.html
Italian Actress Gina Lollobrigida Reportedly Dies Aged 95
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian actress, photojournalist, and politician Gina Lollobrigida has died aged 95 in Rome, media reported on Monday.
No cause of death has been reported so far, according to Italian media. Lollobrigida was born on July 4, 1927. She worked in French- and English-language film industry and starred in such films as "Beauties of the Night" (1952), "Beat the Devil" (1953), "The World's Most Beautiful Woman" (1955), "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1956), "Never So Few" (1959), "King, Queen, Knave" (1972) and others. The Italian actress won a Golden Globe Award after starring in the "Come September" (1961) romantic comedy. Lollobrigida's film career slowed down by the 1970s. In the mid-1980s, the actress starred in the "Falcon Crest" television series and received one more Golden Globe nomination.
