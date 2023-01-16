https://sputniknews.com/20230116/iaea-expanding-presence-in-ukraine-to-help-prevent-nuclear-accident-during-conflict-1106396653.html

IAEA Expanding Presence in Ukraine to Help Prevent Nuclear Accident During Conflict

IAEA Expanding Presence in Ukraine to Help Prevent Nuclear Accident During Conflict

he International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expanding its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict

2023-01-16T12:28+0000

2023-01-16T12:28+0000

2023-01-16T12:28+0000

world

russia

ukraine

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100254306_0:204:3073:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_ac1a771abc6aff4d82ba08b864e1e59a.jpg

"@IAEAorg is expanding its presence in #Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict. I’m proud to lead this mission to [Ukraine], where we’re deploying in all of the country’s NPPs to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security," Grossi tweeted.Moscow has consistently warned that by shelling Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) Ukrainian regime "actually toys with the lives of those living both in his country and the entire European continent." Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of number of units and output. During the special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area were taken by Russian forces and have since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces. IAEA head came up with the idea to create an operational and physical nuclear security protection zone around the nuclear plant. Moscow supported this idea - with reservations.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine provokes nuclear accident, ukraine shells znpp, nuclear threat in ukraine, safety zone around znpp, zelensky provokes nuclear accident, zaporozhye nuclear power plant (znpp)