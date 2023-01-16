Follow the Black Rabbit: China Prepares for Lunar New Year 2023
A group of children pose for a picture in front of red lanterns hanging on trees for Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at a park in Beijing. Red is a main color of Chinese New Year since it is believed to repel evil spirits
Passengers wait to check in at a railway station in Beijing on January 12, 2023, as the annual migration begins with people heading back to their hometowns for Lunar New Year celebrations.
A vendor arranges Chinese lanterns and other decorations for sale for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations along a street in the county-level city of Ruili in Dehong prefecture, in China's west Yunnan Province.
A man sells kumquat trees at a stall in Hong Kong. Kumquats are considered to be the Chinese version of the western Christmas tree.
Dumplings - or jiaozi as the Chinese people call them - is the main course of the Lunar New Year meal. Dumplings embody the main New Year wish for the family - to give birth to sons.
Above: A worker sets up an installation for the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Rabbit outside the Forbidden City in Beijing.
New Year festivities usually last for at least five days. The main gift is a red envelope with money.
Above: People visit Yu Garden ahead of the Lunar New Year of the rabbit in Shanghai.
Workers hang red lanterns on a light pole along a street for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing.
Children wearing cardboard lion dance masks walk along a street in Beijing. The lion dance is a traditional part of celebrations as well as the dragon dance, performed by professionals.
A boy wearing a face mask poses in front of a large screen displaying a graphic decoration for the upcoming Lunar New Year in Beijing.
Travelers wearing face masks walk out of an exit of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing. Millions of Chinese are expected to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday period this year.
