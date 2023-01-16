International
Follow the Black Rabbit: China Prepares for Lunar New Year 2023
Follow the Black Rabbit: China Prepares for Lunar New Year 2023
The next Chinese lunar year heads off on January 22, 2023. And it will be celebrated through February 5.
Every year in China is symbolized by a combination that represents one of the 12 Zodiac animals of a certain color corresponding to one of the five elements (water, earth, metal, fire and wood). 2023 will be symbolized by the rabbit and water, and the main colors of the year will be black and blue. The Chinese do not celebrate the year as 2023, as others did weeks ago, but rather as year 4720. Traditionally, China counts its history since the ascension to power of the Yellow Emperor. Follow Sputnik's gallery to see more!
Follow the Black Rabbit: China Prepares for Lunar New Year 2023

The next Chinese Lunar Year kicks off on January 22, 2023. It will be celebrated until February 5.
Every year in China is symbolized by a combination that represents one of the 12 Zodiac animals of a certain color corresponding to one of the five elements (water, earth, metal, fire and wood).
2023 will be symbolized by the rabbit and water, and the main colors of the year will be black and blue.
The Chinese do not celebrate the year as 2023, as others did weeks ago, but rather as year 4720. Traditionally, China counts its history since the ascension to power of the Yellow Emperor.
Follow Sputnik's gallery to see more!
A group of children pose for a picture in front of red lanterns hanging on trees for Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at a park in Beijing. Red is a main color of Chinese New Year since it is believed to repel evil spirits

Passengers wait to check in at a railway station in Beijing on January 12, 2023, as the annual migration begins with people heading back to their hometowns for Lunar New Year celebrations.

A vendor arranges Chinese lanterns and other decorations for sale for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations along a street in the county-level city of Ruili in Dehong prefecture, in China's west Yunnan Province.

A man sells kumquat trees at a stall in Hong Kong. Kumquats are considered to be the Chinese version of the western Christmas tree.

Dumplings - or jiaozi as the Chinese people call them - is the main course of the Lunar New Year meal. Dumplings embody the main New Year wish for the family - to give birth to sons.

Above: A worker sets up an installation for the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Rabbit outside the Forbidden City in Beijing.

Dumplings - or jiaozi as the Chinese people call them - is the main course of the Lunar New Year meal. Dumplings embody the main New Year wish for the family - to give birth to sons.

Above: A worker sets up an installation for the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Rabbit outside the Forbidden City in Beijing.

New Year festivities usually last for at least five days. The main gift is a red envelope with money.

Above: People visit Yu Garden ahead of the Lunar New Year of the rabbit in Shanghai.

New Year festivities usually last for at least five days. The main gift is a red envelope with money.

Above: People visit Yu Garden ahead of the Lunar New Year of the rabbit in Shanghai.

Workers hang red lanterns on a light pole along a street for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing.

Children wearing cardboard lion dance masks walk along a street in Beijing. The lion dance is a traditional part of celebrations as well as the dragon dance, performed by professionals.

A boy wearing a face mask poses in front of a large screen displaying a graphic decoration for the upcoming Lunar New Year in Beijing.

Travelers wearing face masks walk out of an exit of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing. Millions of Chinese are expected to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday period this year.

