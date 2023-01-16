https://sputniknews.com/20230116/experts-sudan--south-sudan-agreement-on-joint-force-creation-is-positive-sign-1106398663.html

Experts: Sudan & South Sudan Agreement on Joint Force Creation is Positive Sign

Sputnik has asked experts to comment on the joint force establishment in the historical context of the bilateral relations between Juba and Khartoum.

The recent meeting of the political leaders of Sudan and South Sudan is a clear manifestation and "affirmation of positive relations" between the two neighboring nations, Ms Faith Mabera, a senior researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA, told Sputnik.According to Mabera, the outcome of the bilateral meeting, which was held in Juba on January 12, in particular a decision to form allied forces and jointly address glaring safety issues in the region, demonstrated that security is a "shared priority" in their political agenda, alongside with their efforts to improve political and economic relations. The main goal of the agreement, as stated in a joint communique shared after the meeting, is to “prevent the infiltration of illegal weapons and to fight hostile forces and activities on the shared borders.” Therefore, she stressed, the move once again underlined that both countries are facing "common internal challenges," which could be tackled jointly. Hence, she pointed out, there is an obvious need for security cooperation, including periodic meetings of security forces aimed at coordinating efforts in this field to confront potential threats, as well as share intelligence to address arms smuggling. The agreement between the leadership of Sudan and South Sudan could "contribute to providing security" if each of them at first solve their internal issues and if there is "a seriousness in doing so," Elshafie Mohamed Elmakki, an associate professor specializing in international relations at the Department of Political Science of Khartoum University (UofK) and former director of the University of West Kordofan, said in an interview with Sputnik. The professor also shared the viewpoint that addressing internal issues is the key to ensuring security in the region. According to him, both countries are now "suffering from complex internal problems."South Sudan, for instance, is suffering from activities of several armed factions opposed to the current President Salva Kiir's regime, while the administration in Khartoum is facing forces which reject the coup carried out by the head of the Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah al-Burhan on October 25, 2021. As a result of the coup, the armed element of the civilian-military coalition seized full control of the country. However, on December 5, 2022, the military and opposition signed a political framework agreement that provides for the establishment of a transitional civil administration. Talking about the relationships between the two nations, the expert outlined their historical background, as the countries used to be one sovereign state. After the separation of South Sudan in 2011, several "outstanding issues remained unresolved, including the issue of the Abyei region and the issue of border demarcation." However, Mabera highlighted that "the disputed oil-rich border area of Abyei, which has been a pending matter" between the nations for years, is a completely "different discussion point," while the recent meeting in Juba and its outcomes "speak more to general security cooperation." She believes that the formation of joint security forces may contribute not only to the improvement of security on the borders, but also to the bilateral relations in other areas, including economy. Elmakki, for his part, agreed that the separation is a political issue, while "the interests and overlaps between the two nations are strong, and political borders cannot limit them."As for the creation of joint forces, he stated that this practice is not new for the continent, which is trying to resolve its internal problems independently without the intervention of international actors. This can be seen in examples of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc in West Africa intervening to solve conflicts in its member states, as well as East African Community sending troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Nevertheless, according to the professor, other "international players are actually present in Africa and it is too early for Africa to agree to end their role."

