European Commission to Provide Ukraine With Up to $19.5Bln in 2023
European Commission to Provide Ukraine With Up to $19.5Bln in 2023
The European Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide Ukraine with financing of up to 18 billion euros ($19.5 billion) in loans in 2023, with the first payment of 3 billion euros to follow later this week.
2023-01-16T11:37+0000
2023-01-16T11:42+0000
"Honoured to sign MoU on behalf of the EU to provide Ukraine with [EU] financing in 2023 – up to €18 bln in loans," the European Commission's official tweeted.The official also said that the first payment of 3 billion euros would take place "later this week." On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc had approved the macro-financial aid to Ukraine for 2023, which became the largest tranche the European Union has ever delivered to a partner country. According to data from the experts, since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Kiev has received more than $37 billion in aid from the EU.
11:37 GMT 16.01.2023 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 16.01.2023)
