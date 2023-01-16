https://sputniknews.com/20230116/european-commission-to-provide-ukraine-with-up-to-195bln-in-2023---vice-president-1106396174.html

European Commission to Provide Ukraine With Up to $19.5Bln in 2023

The European Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide Ukraine with financing of up to 18 billion euros ($19.5 billion) in loans in 2023, with the first payment of 3 billion euros to follow later this week.

"Honoured to sign MoU on behalf of the EU to provide Ukraine with [EU] financing in 2023 – up to €18 bln in loans," the European Commission's official tweeted.The official also said that the first payment of 3 billion euros would take place "later this week." On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc had approved the macro-financial aid to Ukraine for 2023, which became the largest tranche the European Union has ever delivered to a partner country. According to data from the experts, since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Kiev has received more than $37 billion in aid from the EU.

