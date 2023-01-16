https://sputniknews.com/20230116/annual-meeting-of-world-economic-forum-to-take-place-in-davos-from-january-16-20-1106387156.html

Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum to Take Place in Davos From January 16-20

Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum to Take Place in Davos From January 16-20

The 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will take place in Davos on Monday and will continue through January 20.

The main issues on the agenda of the forum will be energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies, as well as current geopolitical risks for the world's economy. High-ranking officials from across the globe, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean President President Yoon Suk Yeol, Colombian leader Gustavo Petro and others, are expected to take part in the event. A delegation from Russia will not participate in the meeting for the second year in a row since organizers decided not to invite Russian representatives in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

