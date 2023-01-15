International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230115/upcoming-russia-belarus-tactical-flight-drills-defensive-in-nature-minsk-1106373820.html
Upcoming Russia-Belarus Tactical Flight Drills Defensive in Nature: Minsk
Upcoming Russia-Belarus Tactical Flight Drills Defensive in Nature: Minsk
Belarus and Russia's joint flight-tactical exercises scheduled to start on January 16 are defensive in their nature and will involve reconnaissance and counterattack exercises, First Deputy State Secretary of Belarus' Security Council Pavel Muraveiko said on Sunday.
2023-01-15T18:35+0000
2023-01-15T18:35+0000
military
russia
belarus
military drills
joint military exercises
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106373668_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_88c67ab5246aded58e17949a6052f2d8.jpg
On January 8, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the aviation units of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces will hold joint tactical flight training from January 16 to February 1. It was also reported that the aviation component of the Russian aerospace forces had arrived in Belarus for drills. The senior official stressed that such exercises are held regularly, so this year's drills have nothing going on behind the scenes. "As for the exercise itself, it will be a set of activities to train our and Russian aviation in carrying out their respective combat tasks. The exercise will involve airfields and training grounds on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where aviation units of both our and Russian units will operate shoulder to shoulder or wing to wing," Muraveiko said. Meanwhile, Minsk is prepared for any provocations from Kiev, he said, adding that there is some dialogue between border administrations of Belarus and Ukraine, which does not always yield positive results. As for other military exercises, Belarus will host three out of four planned Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills in September. Belarus’ territorial defense exercises are also planned for the first quarter of this year, Muraveiko noted. Belarus, this year's CSTO chair, will also organize an international conference on Eurasian security, a fairly broad dialogue at the level of foreign ministers, defense ministers, and security council secretaries "along the CSTO-China lines," Muraveiko said.
https://sputniknews.com/20221221/union-state-strong-watch-russian-belarusian-joint-winter-drills-1105666046.html
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106373668_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94c1b793dd62f6e6671e77582da00b23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-belarus relations, joint military drills, belarus and russia's joint flight-tactical exercises, winter military drills
russia-belarus relations, joint military drills, belarus and russia's joint flight-tactical exercises, winter military drills

Upcoming Russia-Belarus Tactical Flight Drills Defensive in Nature: Minsk

18:35 GMT 15.01.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the mediabankMi-24 military helicopter takes part in the joint military drills between Belarus and Russia at the training ground in Belarus.
Mi-24 military helicopter takes part in the joint military drills between Belarus and Russia at the training ground in Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus and Russia's joint flight-tactical exercises scheduled to start on January 16 are defensive in their nature and will involve reconnaissance and counterattack exercises, First Deputy State Secretary of Belarus' Security Council Pavel Muraveiko said on Sunday.
On January 8, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the aviation units of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces will hold joint tactical flight training from January 16 to February 1. It was also reported that the aviation component of the Russian aerospace forces had arrived in Belarus for drills.

"The exercises are purely defensive in nature, and will focus on aerial reconnaissance, air strikes as well as air defense of critical facilities and communication lines," Muraveiko told Canadian broadcaster, dispelling speculations that the drills could be a threat to Ukraine.

The senior official stressed that such exercises are held regularly, so this year's drills have nothing going on behind the scenes.
Belarusian and Russian forces carrying out battalion-level drills at a training range in western Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2022
Military
Union State Strong: Watch Russian-Belarusian Joint Winter Drills
21 December 2022, 11:13 GMT
"As for the exercise itself, it will be a set of activities to train our and Russian aviation in carrying out their respective combat tasks. The exercise will involve airfields and training grounds on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where aviation units of both our and Russian units will operate shoulder to shoulder or wing to wing," Muraveiko said.
Meanwhile, Minsk is prepared for any provocations from Kiev, he said, adding that there is some dialogue between border administrations of Belarus and Ukraine, which does not always yield positive results.
As for other military exercises, Belarus will host three out of four planned Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills in September. Belarus’ territorial defense exercises are also planned for the first quarter of this year, Muraveiko noted.
Belarus, this year's CSTO chair, will also organize an international conference on Eurasian security, a fairly broad dialogue at the level of foreign ministers, defense ministers, and security council secretaries "along the CSTO-China lines," Muraveiko said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала